Saluda Law, LLC Announces Opening of Second Office in McCormick, South Carolina

MCCORMICK, S.C., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saluda Law, LLC is proud to announce the opening of the firm's second location in McCormick, South Carolina. Located at 119-A North Main Street, McCormick, SC 29835, the new office provides new opportunities for Saluda Law, LLC to serve the people of McCormick and the surrounding areas. The new location is the first expansion of the Saluda Law, LLC physical footprint as it provides services to the people in the 11th SC Judicial Circuit and the surrounding counties.

Photo of Judah VanSyckel of Saluda Law, LLC. Mr. VanSyckel is an Attorney whose practice areas include criminal defense and whistleblower representation.

Attorney Judah VanSyckel of Saluda Law states, "It's exciting to be able to open this new office to provide services to the people of one of the historically underserved rural communities in South Carolina." Saluda Law, LLC has already started supporting the community by sponsoring one of the recent lunch and learn programs put on by the McCormick Chamber of Commerce. Saluda Law, LLC looks forward to continuing to partner with local organizations as part of the firm's commitment to the community.

The firm focuses on criminal defense and whistleblower matters for its core practice areas. As a former prosecutor and as a former public defender, Mr. VanSyckel brings the knowledge and experience he gained in public service to assist his clients in private practice. Mr. VanSyckel has experience practicing in both State and Federal Court. Matters outside the firm's core practice areas are considered on a case by case basis.

The phone number for the new firm location is 864-465-4092. The new location is currently open by appointment. Appointments are available by video-conference, telephone conference, and in-person meetings. Parking is available. Mr. VanSyckel's principal office, located at 137 E. Main Street, Office 1, Lexington, SC 29072, remains open and can be reached by phone at 803-939-6927. More information about the firm can be found at www.saludalaw.com.

