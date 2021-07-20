Salus Home Health and Hospice Awarded Joint Commission Community Based Palliative Care Certification

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salus Home Health and Hospice, a leading in-home care provider offering a continuum of care, has earned The Joint Commission's certification for Community Based Palliative Care .

Salus is one of the only healthcare agencies in Orange County, California to have received this certification from the Joint Commission.

Salus made a decision to seek certification in recognition of the growing need for a quality, community-based palliative care benefit; a momentum that stems from the more recently highlighted need for comprehensive, individualized, goal-oriented care that optimizes quality of life for seriously ill individuals at home.

Salus underwent a thorough, onsite review where the Joint Commission evaluated their compliance with rigorous standards, developed in consultation with health care experts, providers, and patients. They also conducted onsite observations and interviews to determine compliance, patient satisfaction and quality of care.

"Palliative Care Certification recognizes an organization's commitment to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, COO, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend Salus for using certification to reduce variation in their clinical processes and to strengthen program structure and management framework for palliative care patients."

"In the post-acute care setting, there's nothing more important than ensuring a patient is surrounded by a safety net of support as they navigate what may seem to be a fragmented healthcare system," states Debbie Robson, RN, BSN, MBA-Healthcare Management, and Vice President of Salus. "We are pleased that the Joint Commission has validated that our approach to palliative care closes gaps and reduces burdens on family caregivers, while enhancing communication with other healthcare providers and preventing unnecessary hospitalizations. As a result, we are improving the quality of life for our patients and their families. Earning this certification is a demonstration of our commitment to patient care and to remaining at the forefront of healthcare at home in Southern California."

About Salus

Salus provides coordinated home-based services and a continuum of care with patient oversight from experienced care managers. Services include 24-hour skilled nursing, in-home care, transitional care, palliative care, and hospice. Salus' goal is to always provide the right level of support as a patient's experience changes related to aging or health. For more information, visit salushomecare.com .

