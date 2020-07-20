Salvatore Ferragamo Embarks on Centric PLM™ Journey

Founded in 1927, Salvatore Ferragamo is one of the world's leaders in the luxury industry. The Group is active in the creation, production and sale of shoes, leather goods, apparel, silk products and other accessories, along with women's and men's fragrances. The Group's product offering also includes eyewear and watches, manufactured by licensees.

The uniqueness and exclusivity of its creations, along with the perfect blend of style, creativity and innovation enriched by the quality and superior craftsmanship of the "Made in Italy" tradition, have always been the hallmarks of the Group's products.

Seeking to bring a modern touch to the tradition of craftsmanship, Salvatore Ferragamo launched a business initiative called "Innovation and Tradition, Together." As part of this strategy, they decided to invest in a PLM solution.

"Our main objectives were to obtain the greatest possible visibility into product development, to streamline the design and manufacturing processes in alignment with modern best practices and to establish a platform that allows teams to collaborate," says James Ferragamo, Brand, Product and Communication Director at Salvatore Ferragamo. "Salvatore Ferragamo is a family-like company where creativity is of the essence — as was our need to improve productivity. We started a PLM selection to identify a powerful, out-of-the-box solution that would give our teams time to focus on creativity and customers, rather than administration tasks and data entry for multiple systems. The digital platform enables our teams to keep up with very challenging timelines and is part of Salvatore Ferragamo's journey towards innovation, blending handcrafted tradition and digitalization."

"We are delighted to announce that Salvatore Ferragamo is live with Centric Software's PLM solution," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Salvatore Ferragamo is an iconic brand that encapsulates the essence of Italian fashion. We are honored to be able to drive their digital transformation initiatives and support their continued success in the future."

