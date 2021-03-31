Salvatore Luca's New Book "AQUILUELA: Un Pais Que Pudo Ser... Y No Fue" Is A Fascinating Saga That Ventures Upon The Fall Of Utopias, Visions, And Dreams.

Luca writes, "The vicissitudes of our characters run and intertwine in a certain period in the history of a mythical country, which is not so mythical: Aquiluela. It is the story of the collapse of many utopias and many dreams. In that country it is shown, once again, that dreams and utopias are good for philosophers and poets, but they turn into nightmares when they are taken over by politicians who try to make them come true. And the reality is that man is naturally selfish. Egoism, whether we like it or not, is the engine of life and history, at the same time that, despite being considered ignoble, it can sublimate his own nature. It is for this reason that selfishness can, and should, be regulated and channeled, being impossible to suppress: if it were tried to do so, the results would be disastrous. Aquiluela is an emblematic example of this truth. In it, human nature is naked in all his nakedness and man is revealed to us with all his burden of noble virtues and ominous passions: angel and devil, hero and villain, generous and greedy, giant and dwarf, all coagulated in the same being. Although it is necessary to recognize that there are those who are more angel than demon and who are more demon than angel."

Published by Page Publishing, Salvatore Luca's interesting novel is filled with complex details and an amazing perspective of how greed, ego, and selfishness run history and life itself.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "AQUILUELA: Un Pais Que Pudo Ser... y No Fue" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

