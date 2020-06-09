WOODWAY, Texas, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salvatore M. Pizzino, DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Dentist for his outstanding contributions in the field of Dentistry and acknowledgment of his devotion to patient-centered care as Owner, Operator, and Dentist in Private Practice.

In this upcoming September, Dr. Salvatore M. Pizzino is planning to open his new family dental practice, Woodway Family Dental. Located at 5525 Speegleville Rd, Woodway, TX, the practice will be serving the surrounding towns — Waco, Hewit, Laurana, Crawford, and China Spring in both General and Cosmetic Dentistry. Dr. Pizzino is revered for his vast knowledge and expertise in mouth implants, orthodontics, treatment of Facial Pain, the diagnoses and treatment of TMJ, sleep apnea, botox, and oral surgery. Dedicated to providing his clients with quality comprehensive dental and patient care, he demonstrates professional excellence.

An acclaimed dentist, Dr. Salvatore M. Pizzino began his career serving in the Navy Reserves for 15 years in the Dental Corps. He started as a Lieutenant and then promoted to Commander and he is now serving in the Marine Corps. Dr. Pizzino has owned and operated two dental practices, Southport Family Dental and Westport Family Dental both located in Connecticut. He just recently closed these locations to move to Woodway, Texas. Furthermore, Dr. Pizzino co-directed dental implant seminars at NYU in 2007 and has been an Invisalign Premier Provider since 2009, as well as an Invisalign guest lecturer.

To prepare for his career, Dr. Pizzino received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from New York University College of Dentistry. He went on to complete a chief residency at St. Barnabas Hospital, where he later served as the clinical attending physician. Dr. Pizzino has received his Masters through the Academy of General Dentistry, keeping up to date in the latest developments in both orthodontics and implant dentistry. In addition, he completed fellowships in orthodontics and implant dentistry.

In light of his professional achievements, Dr. Pizzino has been voted Best of the Gold Coast for Fairfield CT, has been treating patients in Fairfield County since 1995. He is also a recipient of the Army Commendation Medal and the Navy Commendation Medal during his service.



In his spare time, Dr. Pizzino enjoys bike riding and swimming and spending time with his wife Kory Am, and their kids Kally, Mina, Lauren, Salvatore, Nadia, and Daniel.



Dr. Salvatore M. Pizzino dedicates his success to his brother in law Dr. Anthony Citriniti.

