Salveo Agro Poised to Save the Bananas Announces Appointment of Four New Board Members

DUNEDIN, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bananas $31B annual international trade, supports millions of smallholder farmers and workers and their families around the world. However, a new variant of the banana wilt disease, FOC TR4 is rapidly spreading globally, destroying banana plantations and rendering the soil useless for decades to come. According to FAO, there are no known fungicidal solutions. Until now.

At Texas A&M University greenhouse trials, Tectus Matrix® was proven as a preventative and curative for FOC TR4, the first product in the world to accomplish this most important goal. Salveo Agro's patented Tectus Matrix® formulas are natural biostimulants, biocides, bactericides and viricides. Future field tests are contracted on banana wilt in the Philippines and the company is exploring benefits of the formulas on other crops and pathogens.

Jack Bracewell, CEO and Chairman at Salveo Agro is pleased to announce the appointment of four new board of directors.

Jordi Ferre

CEO of Alvinesa Natural Ingredients, previously CEO of AgroFresh Solutions, Jordi comes to Salveo Agro with global skills: strategic orientation, coupled with a practical approach to problem solving and goal driven commitments.

"I am honored to join Salveo's Board and advisory team made of high-level experienced agriculture professionals who will support Jack in his vision to "save one farm at a time" from the threat the TR4 pandemic poses to the banana industry."

Raúl Fernandez

Raúl has 35+ years' experience in the Agro industry spanning a wide range of responsibilities. From his 15 years with Chiquita Brands, he brings invaluable expertise and network to Salveo Agro.

"As someone who values the hard work of farmers and the positive social impact of the banana industry around the world, I was fascinated by the possibility of rehabilitating lost banana lands, creating jobs and saving the Cavendish variety from the devastating effects of the banana wilt FOC TR4."

Gustavo Merino Juarez

Gustavo has a PhD from Harvard and is a Professor of Economic Development and Public Policy in Mexico. He is a senior executive with more than 20 years of experience from strategic roles in organizations including FAO of the United Nations and governmental positions in Mexico.

"The possibility of effectively combating the devastating effects of TR4 will have an enormous impact on the livelihoods and economic opportunities of farmers around the world."

Henriette J. Cataldo

Henriette is Chief Marketing Officer and member of the board. She is a skilled business and marketing executive with an entrepreneurial mindset. As a director of Zentia, she oversees its investments in start-ups and is involved in the management of its agricultural assets.

"I have a particular passion for the agri-food sector and am excited to help commercialize the Tectus Matrix® product line from Salveo and support it on its special mission: delivering natural formulations, that will make a real sustainable difference to food security and the future for the farmers."

"The new board members will provide world-class leadership and guidance for our global growth," says CEO, Bracewell. "With a breadth of global expertise and relationships, this team is not afraid of rolling up their sleeves and getting to work to make a significant difference."

The new members will join the co-founding board members Chad S. Parrack and John Hardy Brown, who continue to support the development of Salveo Agro.

About Salveo Agro

Salveo Agro, a Florida corporation founded in July 2016, USA whose mission is "Changing the world … one farm at the time®" develops natural biostimulants, biocides/fungicides and bactericides. Bioassays and field tests over four years with its primary focus to kill, control and mitigate the banana wilt, FOC TR4 that is rapidly spreading in banana plantations globally.

More information: www.SalveoAgro.com

About Tectus Matrix®

Tectus Matrix® are natural formulations and will be certified organic prior to commercialization. While initially developed to target pathogens affecting bananas, ongoing tests show, that the potential is larger, that Tectus Matrix® can be effective against the most economically important plant pathogens affecting food crops as well as ornamental plants.

Contact: Henriette Cataldo

Company: Salveo Agro

Phone: +1.512.518.1341 X301

Email: [email protected]

Additional Media Materials: www.SalveoAgro.com/press

SOURCE Salveo Agro