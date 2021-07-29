Sam Badawi Joins Ropes & Gray's 500-Lawyer New York Office

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Badawi, a leading capital markets lawyer specializing in distressed transactions and financial restructurings, today joined Ropes & Gray's 500-lawyer New York office as a partner. Sam enhances an elite team of the world's most established and seasoned private equity, capital solutions, leveraged finance and restructuring attorneys.

Creative and innovative problem solving are hallmarks of how Sam approaches complex client challenges. A capital markets lawyer by training, Sam has extensive experience in the securities laws and capital markets aspects of business restructuring and alternative capital transactions.

Clients benefit from Sam's multi-dimensional practice. That includes the representation of financial institutions and issuers in U.S. and international debt and equity offerings and liability management transactions. He also has experience in SPAC and de-SPAC transactions, an area where Ropes & Gray is consistently ranked a top-three firm in league tables. And he brings an extensive knowledge of in- and out-of-court restructurings, having represented debtors, creditors and other stakeholders on numerous high-profile and complex bankruptcies and other restructurings, an area where Ropes & Gray also excels.

"Sam is known for helping clients optimize transactions that push the limit on risk and also reward," said managing partner David Djaha. "That's because Sam has handled both a high volume and a complex range of distressed and capital markets transactions. Add to that his reputation for being personable and innovative, and Sam is a great fit for both our clients and for Ropes & Gray."

"Sam is in an especially strong position to help our clients capitalize on and navigate distressed and alternative capital situations, and also complex transactions more generally," said David Blittner, head of Ropes & Gray's private capital transactions practice. "Our entire team at Ropes & Gray is structured to help clients execute deals across a wide array of industries and transaction types, and Sam's expertise nicely supplements our expanding roster of very experienced lawyers who excel at doing that."

Ropes & Gray is home to one of the world's leading capital solutions teams, featuring more than 20 partners and 50 associates who regularly work on deals in this area across the globe. Recently, Ropes & Gray has expanded this practice area with the arrivals of business restructuring partners Ryan Dahl, Cristine Pirro Schwarzman and Matthew Roose, capital solutions and private credit partner Leonard Klingbaum, finance partner Andrea Hwang, and with capital solutions and private credit partner Samuel Norris and business restructuring partner Matt Czyzyk in London. Sam's addition continues Ropes & Gray's commitment to grow its presence in New York, adding in recent months asset management partner Bryan Hunkele, private equity partner Scott Abramowitz, IP transactions partner Violetta Kokolus and private equity partner Carolyn Vardi.

