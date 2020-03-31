Sam Dvorchik Joins SOC Telemed as Chief Revenue Officer

RESTON, Va., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed (SOC) announced today the addition of Sam Dvorchik to the executive team as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Sam will lead the combined business development and marketing strategy at SOC. With more than 10 years of business development experience in technology and service sectors, Sam is poised to bring SOC continued success with a focus on long-term and strategic partnerships.

"Sam is a highly versatile business development executive with a successful track record of growing revenue as well as developing and bolstering high-performing teams. His extensive background and experience will help SOC evolve as we continue to innovate and grow," said Hammad Shah, CEO. "Sam is the ideal person to help lead SOC through our next stage of growth."

"In the telemedicine industry, a people-first approach to care delivery is paramount and SOC's commitment to putting people first is unrivaled. I'm thoroughly impressed by the caliber of people that work here," said Dvorchik. "The entire organization is deeply committed to working together on connecting patients to the care they need, when they need it and transforming the way that healthcare is delivered."

Sam joins SOC from Brightfield, one of the nation's foremost workforce strategy and technology companies, where he served as vice president of sales. Prior to Brightfield, he was the vice president of market performance technology for Optum Analytics. While working at Optum, he led a nationwide sales team of technology and analytics experts with responsibility for new business development. His areas of focus included supporting health systems to achieve goals in surgical cost/outcome improvement, physician engagement and success in value-based payment.

Before his time at Optum, Sam served as the managing director of spend performance solutions at The Advisory Board Company, where he managed a team of supply chain consulting partners and technology leads across the country, including all U.S. hospitals and health systems. During his tenure as managing director, he helped generate a 4:1 return for health system members and achieved a 20% annual growth in sales.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed (SOC) is the largest national provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC virtually delivers clinicians to patients through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry and teleICU as well as enables healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC helps organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health.

