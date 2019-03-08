Sam Hinkie to deliver keynote at TOPO Summit 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading research and advisory firm, TOPO announced that Sam Hinkie, an internationally recognized sports business expert, will present as leading keynote at the annual TOPO Summit April 17-18th at Pier 27 in San Francisco. The conference will bring together more than 1,500 B2B marketing and sales leaders from large global brands including Google, LinkedIn and Microsoft to discuss all-things sales and marketing – from sales effectiveness and development, organizational issues and leadership, to the role technology and business innovation plays in driving strategic revenue growth for your organization.

As the former President & General Manager of the Philadelphia 76ers, few people are as renowned for disruption as Hinkie. A well-respected analytics and leadership expect, Hinkie has made waves not only by implementing radical plans to overhaul virtually every aspect of businesses and teams, but also in his unapologetic long view of process and disruption of standard models. Through his experience of analytics in both scouting and talent management, Hinkie will show attendees how they can develop analytical practices for their organization.



Hinkie's TOPO Summit session will encourage attendees to overcome difficult barriers, go above and beyond the typical standard, and persevere in order to achieve positive results and scale. The insights-driven session will address critical strategies that leaders need to employ to ensure success for themselves, their teams and organizations at large.

Additional speakers include leading global executives from many of the world's best-known sales and marketing organizations, to name a few: Zoom, Tableau, Procore, Nutanix, MongoDB, and New Relic.

TOPO Summit brings together the best of the best in the industry to look inside real use cases and get a glimpse into how high-growth companies successfully make informed strategic decisions that drive pipeline and revenue growth. Through action-oriented sessions that feature content at the cutting edge of sales and marketing, executives will elevate industry conversations and raise challenges and solutions. In its 4th year, the event has been divided into five tracks: Sales Development, Sales Effectiveness, Account-Based, Sales Ops and Tech, and Marketing Ops and Tech.

For more information about the TOPO Summit go to https://topohq.com/summit/ . To register for a press pass, contact topohq@n6a.com . Registration for press is complimentary.

About TOPO

TOPO is a research and advisory firm that helps sales, marketing, and sales development organizations grow revenue faster. Our Analysts deliver the research, advisory, consulting, and training that powers over $50B in revenue across over 300 clients. To find out more about TOPO, contact us: www.topohq.com

Media Contact

North 6th Agency for TOPO

topohq@n6a.com

212-334-9753

SOURCE TOPO

Related Links

http://www.topohq.com

