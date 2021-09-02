Sam Nazarian, sbe And Disruptive Restaurant Group Partner With Famed 'Iron Chef' Masaharu Morimoto To Launch Sa'Moto, A New Pan-Asian Dining Experience At The Doheny Room In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DRG (Disruptive Restaurant Group), the leading restaurant and nightlife group devoted to the development of visionary concepts and award-winning culinary experiences within Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian's global sbe portfolio, has partnered with internationally acclaimed Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto to open Sa'Moto, a new pan-Asian fine-dining restaurant concept, within West Hollywood's famed Doheny Room. Opening on September 2, Sa'Moto will debut in Los Angeles' culinary scene with an elevated and experimental Japanese menu that creatively and seamlessly blends Asian flavors, Japanese techniques, and American spirit.

"We are thrilled to expand Chef Masaharu Morimoto's presence within DRG by introducing this new concept and Chef's innovative culinary prowess to Angeleno's through The Doheny Room," said Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe. "With the Disruptive Restaurant Group, we've always prided ourselves with being on the cutting edge of culinary cuisine and technique and the partnership with Chef Morimoto perfectly aligns with our mission. Chef Morimoto is well known for pushing the boundaries of what food is supposed to be and we cannot wait to share his bold flavors and interpretation of Pan-Asian cuisine with Los Angeles."

While rooted in Japanese cuisine and flavors, Chef Morimoto's "risk taker" reputation is reflected in Sa'Moto's opening menu through his inspired use of global cuisines, recipes, and ingredients. Morimoto's interpretation of pan-Asian cuisine includes disruptive and trend-setting flavor combinations, such as his use of Gochujang and Raclette, encouraging guests to be curious diners. Designed to complement The Doheny Room's stylish reputation, and daily evolution from refined dining experience into a lively nightclub and dancing destination, Sa'Moto's soon-to-be signature dishes include items such as Kushi Age Pork and Laksa Noodle Soup, along with Sticky Ribs and Bao Sand. At Sa'Moto, no meal is ever the same, as the menu will regularly evolve and create new dining experiences for guests. Following the opening, an abbreviated version of the menu will be available on C3's Go by Citizens app and C3 platform.

"From my first-time visiting Los Angeles, I've always been inspired by the city's undeniable creative energy," Chef Morimoto notes. "When Sam Nazarian and I started discussing Sa'Moto, we agreed to form a creative culinary environment that matches the adventurous spirit of the city by serving delicious food in an energized environment."

To make reservations and for more information visit SamotoByMorimoto.com / @SamotoByMorimoto

About DRG, Disruptive Restaurant Group

DRG, Disruptive Restaurant Group, incubates and operates globally renowned culinary brands including critically-acclaimed restaurants, lounges and nightclubs. By partnering with an impressive roster of internationally renowned culinary talent, DRG concepts are committed to innovation and setting new industry standards. Restaurants within the portfolio include Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, as well as upcoming concepts Sa'Moto by Chef Masaharu Morimoto, Casa Dani by Michelin Chef Dani Garcia and the much-anticipated Hyde Sunset Kitchen and Cocktails opening this fall at sbe's famed nightclub Hyde Sunset.

About Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto

Chef Masaharu Morimoto — known to millions as the star of Iron Chef and Iron Chef America — has garnered critical and popular acclaim for his seamless integration of Western and Japanese ingredients. Since 1998, Morimoto has competed on the Japanese television show, Iron Chef and also appeared on the Food Network's Iron Chef America. Chef Morimoto currently has 15 restaurants around the world. His first cookbook, Morimoto: The New Art of Japanese Cooking (2007), won two IACP awards (in the "Chef's and Restaurants" category and the "First Book: The Julia Child Award") and it was nominated for a James Beard Foundation Award. His second cookbook, Mastering The Art of Japanese Cooking (2017), introduces readers to the healthy, flavorful, surprisingly simple dishes favored by Japanese home cooks. Keep up with Chef Morimoto via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or www.ironchefmorimoto.com.

