TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Oskooei is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Lifetime Member in the field of Manufacturing in recognition of his role as CEO of Images 2000 Inc. and Northwood Collection.

The story began in 1979 when Sam Oskooei immigrated to Canada from Iran where he worked in the Aerospace industry. When he settled, he saw an opportunity to make art affordable for the average consumer.



(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

In 1983 Images 2000 Inc. was born to mass produce art and mirrors for the middle class. With the growth and success of the Images brand, he decided to open a second division to create higher end products through Northwood Collection to produce products for the upper middle class.



Images 2000 Inc. & Northwood Collection has invested in the most advanced equipment and developed machinery in-house to automate and innovate products that competitors cannot. Product categories include decorative moldings, original art, framed art, mirrors, shelving, furniture accessories, and functional products.



With a diverse range of home décor products that are proudly made in Canada, Images 2000 Inc. & Northwood Collection operates as vertically integrated company which has made them unique and differentiated.



Sam Oskooei is a leader and innovator in his field. With the combination of superior product engineering and creativity having gathered for over 40 years of experience in his field, Sam is revered for his remarkable contribution to the home décor industry. Throughout his illustrious career, Sam has attained extensive expertise in all facets including but not limited to, infrastructure, manufacturing, product design, leadership, business development, and marketing.



Images 2000 Inc. & Northwood Collection's art and design philosophy is backed by an unparalleled leadership and a Canadian manufacturing platform with a passionate appreciation for Art.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

