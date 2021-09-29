For more than 30 years, Mr. Sloan has flourished as the sole proprietor and president of Ishi Press, which has published more than 100 books in relation to the Chinese board game known as Go. Ishi Press has also published books about several other board games such as chess and Chinese chess. Go and Chinese chess, which is also known as Xiangqi, are over 2,000 years old and are believed to be among the oldest board games in existence.

In addition to his publishing career, Mr. Sloan has found success as a competitive chess player since the 1950s. In 1959, he was the youngest player at the National Capital Open Chess Tournament in Washington, D.C. He became involved in Go while completing undergraduate coursework at the University of California Berkeley. His classmate, Richard Bozulich formed Ishi Press in 1968 with the goal of publishing books about Go in English.

While assisting Mr. Bozulich's publishing efforts, Mr. Sloan flourished as a securities trader for nearly 20 years. As a specialist in over-the-counter securities, his work primarily involved recovering the assets of businesses that had recently declared bankruptcy. In 1986, he was appointed as president of Ishi Press due to his long-standing relationship with Mr. Bozulich and his vast experience in finance.

Throughout the following four years, Mr. Sloan excelled as an adviser for Don Dailey, who was a leading chess researcher and programmer. The pair collaborated to create the chess program Rex, which eventually competed at the North American Computer Chess Championship and World Computer Chess Championship. Mr. Sloan also wrote the instructional book "Chinese Chess for Beginners," which was published by Ishi Press in 1989.

Over the past 10 years, Mr. Sloan has competed in the World Championships of Xiangqui on four occasions. He also earned a Silver Medal in the senior division of the World Memory Championship, which took place in China in 2011. In recognition of his prowess at Xiangqi, Mr. Sloan has been named a Foreign Master by the World Xiangqui Federation.

Mr. Sloan is currently focused on pursuing public office in his home state of New York. In 2016, he served as a democratic candidate for New York's 13th Congressional District as well as a candidate for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. Four years later, he thrived as a democratic candidate for New York's 14th Congressional District. Mr. Sloan has previously pursued the presidential nomination along with the gubernatorial and mayoral elections in New York as a member of the Libertarian Party.

As a world-renowned expert on chess, Mr. Sloan was appointed to the executive board of the United States Chess Federation in 2006. He has also previously found success as the author of his own chess column in a foreign newspaper and has been profiled by numerous major publications, such as Sports Illustrated. Mr. Sloan is particularly proud to have competed against the legendary Bobby Fischer when the chess prodigy was a teenager in the 1950s.

