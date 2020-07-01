sam® Sport is Clinically Proven to Help Athletes Heal Faster and Reduce Their Time Off the Field

TRUMBULL, Conn., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- sam® Sport by ZetrOZ Systems, the number one prescribed ultrasound device in the professional sports industry, helps athletes heal faster and reduces the time they need to spend off the field recovering. The effective treatment gives users a safe alternative to medication and surgery and is easy to apply. sam® Sport does not interfere with the fast-paced schedule of professional athletes. In fact, United States soccer star Allie Long and the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) in field hockey rely on sam® to keep them at the top of their game.

Long is a high-performance athlete who plays as a midfielder for OL Reign in the National Women's Soccer League and the United States national team. The pressure is always on for Long to dominate the game physically and mentally. Her aggressive training and competition schedule causes a frequent breakdown in muscle tissues that requires a powerful healing solution. sam® Sport is the treatment that allows Long to keep performing to the best of her abilities.

"I use sam® Sport to recover and keep me at my best. sam® sends ultrasound deep into tissue to increase collagen matrix rebuild and to double cellular proliferation. I can depend on sam® because I have seen it work on myself and because it is clinically proven by NASA to increase healing times up to 50 percent," Long said.

The United States Women's National Team has utilized sam® Sport for many years, taking the device everywhere they play field hockey. They have used sam® Sport by itself to heal hamstring and tendon injuries, as well as with topical NSAIDS to increase the absorption of topical compounds into the epidermis, dermis and skin appendages and provide localized medication delivery.

Delivering sustained acoustic medicine, sam® is the only FDA-cleared long-duration ultrasound device for prescription home use. The device administers 18,720 joules of energy per treatment. It is convenient and easy for athletes to wear sam® just four hours per day. In this short period of time, the treatment accelerates the body's natural healing ability at the molecular level. sam® treats over 35 percent of muscle and tendon injuries without surgery. The treatment has been clinically proven to relieve chronic pain and accelerate natural healing.

More than 75 percent of injured professional athletes in the United States rely on sam® to hasten their healing process and decrease their time off the field and 90 percent of professional sports medical physicians prescribe it. The treatment is pre-approved by health insurance providers for use by all professional United States athletes and most college athletes.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam® Sport and sam® Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

SOURCE ZetrOZ Systems

