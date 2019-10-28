Sam Wood Joins The HT Group as Director of Consulting Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Wood, an Austin-based technology and executive management consultant with 20+ years of business transformation experience, has been named Director of Consulting Services for management consulting, staffing, and recruiting firm The HT Group.

As Director of Consulting Services, Wood leads strategic efforts for The HT Group, expanding the breadth and depth of the firm's managed consulting and executive search services. Prior to joining The HT Group's executive team, Wood was principal at Waterloo Technology Consulting, a firm specializing in business transformations of middle-market companies.

"Sam has over 20 years in executive technology leadership and five years in management consulting helping middle-market companies grow," says The HT Group CEO and co-founder Mark Turpin. "We're thrilled to have him on board at The HT Group. His extensive IT consulting expertise will greatly enhance our human capital solutions for growth-stage clients."

Wood's strategic focus will be on helping The HT Group's clients succeed with business transformation initiatives through executive search functions and managed consulting services including interim and fractional executives, strategic roadmap planning, ERP solutions, cloud strategy, security and cyber defense, complex financial modeling, audit and regulatory compliance, and more.

"The HT Group has a great reputation, and I've found that it is well deserved," Wood says. "The opportunity to work hand-in-hand with some of the best technical and financial recruiters in the state allows me to construct a management consulting practice with the best available leaders."

About The HT Group

The HT Group is a comprehensive management consulting, staffing, and recruiting firm built upon the foundation of integrity, transparency, and trust. Deeply rooted in its communities, The HT Group's philosophy is to change lives, one job or one project at a time. With an agile core, The HT Group team delivers services through contract, direct hire, management consulting and advisory services. The HT Group strives to go above and beyond and truly empower its clients.

Recognized by Forbes as a Top Recruiting Firm in America, as a Great Place to Work®, and ranked by the Austin Business Journal as a Top Employment Agency in Austin every year since 2004, The HT Group is expanding its team, growing its community, and cultivating a comprehensive candidate and client network. To learn more about The HT Group, visit www.TheHTGroup.com.

