DENVER, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samantha Ruth is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Transformational Psychologist and Founder at Never Give Up.

Progressive and technologically modern, Never Give Up focuses on Psychotherapy, Mental Healthcare, and Online Coaching.

Passionate for working with troubled teens and adolescents, Ms. Ruth has 21 years of experience working in several different therapeutic settings, including academic, residential, and clinical. She specializes and treats her clients in areas of mood disturbances, self esteem, loss and grief counseling, suicide, addiction, self injurious behavior, divorce and blended family issues, academic issues, anger management, relationships, eating disorders, lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender. Ms. Ruth attributes a big part of her success on that the fact that her "clients tell her she's 'real', and said she's "lived through a lot." As the founder of Never Give Up, she continues to work tirelessly to be a compassionate and understanding Psychotherapist for the clients she treats.

Throughout her education and training, Ms. Ruth received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Michigan, and her Master of Arts degree and her Licensed Psychologist Degree at the Center for Humanistic Studies in Detroit, Michigan.

To further her professional development, Ms. Ruth is a member of the American Psychological Association, Power, International Association of Top Professionals and the International Association of Women. She is also a certified (Jack Canfield) Success Principles Trainer.

When she is not working, Samantha enjoys spending time with her dogs, her family and friends, spending time outdoors, and music. She is a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan and a proud Michigan Wolverine.

Samantha dedicates this recognition to her husband Jim Ruth (deceased) and author Jack Canfield. Ms. Ruth has created Whole Lotta Love, The James Lincoln Ruth Foundation, to honor her late husband. The foundation aims to Change Lives Through Love.



For more information, please visit www.nevergiveup.care.

