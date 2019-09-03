Samaritan's Purse Airlifts Critical Relief To Hurricane-Battered Bahamas
Water Filtration Units, Emergency Shelter Materials and Critical Supplies Packed on DC-8 Cargo Plane
Sep 03, 2019, 05:00 ET
BOONE, N.C., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritan's Purse is airlifting its DC-8 cargo plane stocked with critical supplies to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian pummeled the island—leaving thousands of people without basic necessities. The first plane load includes emergency shelter material, household water filters and two community water filtration units specially designed to turn saltwater into drinking water.
"Samaritan's Purse has been watching and preparing to respond to Hurricane Dorian. We are loading our DC-8 with supplies that we plan to take down as soon the storm clears, and it's safe to land," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "Families in the Bahamas are suffering and millions of others are bracing for Dorian's impact as the storm continues to move. Please join me in praying for everyone affected by this hurricane, and for our teams as we respond in Jesus' Name."
As the N.C.-based organization responds internationally, the U.S. disaster relief teams are ready to mobilize. Tractor-trailers known as Disaster Relief Units are packed with chainsaws, generators, tools and supplies; key personnel are standing by to begin assessments immediately after the storm passes; and connections have been made with local officials and church partners in areas that may be damaged.
