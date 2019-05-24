Samaritan's Purse Deploys Staff and Two Disaster Relief Units to Central U.S. Following Deadly Tornadoes, Flooding
International Christian Relief Organization to Help Area Families Salvage Personal Belongings and Clear Debris
May 24, 2019, 15:24 ET
BOONE, N.C., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritan's Purse is on the ground in the Southern plains after the area was hit by dozens of devastating tornadoes and massive flooding. In the immediate aftermath of the storms, the organization sent staff and two disaster relief units—tractor-trailers stocked with critical relief supplies—to the hard-hit areas of Jefferson City, Missouri and Tulsa, Oklahoma. In the coming days, disaster response specialists will continue to assess the areas of greatest need in Oklahoma while volunteers from across the country begin to aid devastated Missouri families.
The response comes exactly eight years after the North Carolina-based organization helped 770 families return to their homes after a historic EF-5 tornado struck Joplin, Missouri.
"My heart breaks to know that this is not the first time that many of these families have experienced this kind of devastating loss," said Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Samaritan's Purse. "Please keep our teams in your prayers as they come alongside these communities and remind them of the hope that is in Jesus Christ."
Volunteers from across the country will go out into the communities each day to help families salvage personal belongings, clear debris, mud-out homes and remove downed trees.
Chaplains from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association's Rapid Response Team will work alongside Samaritan's Purse to provide emotional and spiritual encouragement to flood and tornado victims.
For more information about how to help or volunteer with Samaritan's Purse, go to spvolunteernetwork.org.
Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.
SOURCE Samaritan’s Purse
Share this article