Samaritan's Purse Deploys Staff and Two Disaster Relief Units to Central U.S. Following Deadly Tornadoes, Flooding

"My heart breaks to know that this is not the first time that many of these families have experienced this kind of devastating loss," said Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Samaritan's Purse. "Please keep our teams in your prayers as they come alongside these communities and remind them of the hope that is in Jesus Christ."

Volunteers from across the country will go out into the communities each day to help families salvage personal belongings, clear debris, mud-out homes and remove downed trees.

Chaplains from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association's Rapid Response Team will work alongside Samaritan's Purse to provide emotional and spiritual encouragement to flood and tornado victims.

For more information about how to help or volunteer with Samaritan's Purse, go to spvolunteernetwork.org.

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

