Samaritan's Purse Ramps Up Southeast Tornado Response; Additional Disaster Responders and Supplies Deployed to Alabama

This storm comes just one week after the international Christian relief organization deployed to hard-hit Tuscaloosa County and Dallas County where volunteers are still at work. Soon, additional teams will be mobilized in the Birmingham area to help more families start to recover—chainsawing downed trees, tarping roofs, and clearing debris.

"The Southeast has been hit again with extreme weather, and families are tired and hurting," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "We are sending out more teams because they need our help. We want Alabama families to know that God loves them, and we are going to help them start to get back on their feet. Please pray for those who lost loved ones and for everyone affected by the deadly storms."

Media Opportunities

Interview Todd Taylor , manager of U.S. Disaster Relief for Samaritan's Purse, on the ground in Alabama

, manager of U.S. Disaster Relief for Samaritan's Purse, on the ground in Interview Shannon Daley , regional program manager for Samaritan's Purse, on the ground in Alabama

, regional program manager for Samaritan's Purse, on the ground in High-quality photos and B-roll

To date, Samaritan's Purse has helped more than 25 families recover from last week's tornadoes in Tuscaloosa County and Dallas County. An army of volunteers continues to go out into the hardest-hit communities to help homeowners start to recover—reminding them that they are not alone or forgotten.

Chaplains from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association's Rapid Response Team are deploying alongside Samaritan's Purse to provide emotional and spiritual encouragement to families impacted by severe storms.

For more information about how to help or to volunteer with Samaritan's Purse, go to SamaritansPurse.org.

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations in Jesus' Name—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse