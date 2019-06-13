Samasource announces company growth ahead of exhibition of fashion R&D open source dataset at CVPR 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samasource , a Bay Area-based company that delivers secure, high-quality training data for AI technologies, today announced continued company growth along with plans to exhibit at the 30th annual Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference (CVPR) in Long Beach, California in June. The three-day event will cover every aspect of computer vision, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Samasource was founded as a nonprofit organization in 2008, restructuring to a hybrid non-profit/for-profit model in 2019, enabling the enterprise to scale and further establish itself as a leader in the field of AI and data sourcing while still maintaining its mission to expand opportunity for low-income people through the digital economy. The number of Samasource employees has grown 60 percent year-over-year, contributing to the company's expansion to new offices in Kampala, Uganda; The Hague, Netherlands and Montreal, Canada. With additional offices in the United States, Kenya, Uganda, and Costa Rica, Samasource's continued expansion, climbing annual revenue and thriving customer base are indicative of the increasing demand for secure, diverse and high-quality training data.

At CVPR 2019, Samasource will present its free open source dataset for fashion R&D announced last month in partnership with Cornell Tech at booth #1561. Labeled by Samasource annotators for fine-grained segmentation using Samasource's cloud annotation platform, SamaHub, the dataset facilitates significant advances in computer vision with potential for wide-reaching consumer engagement. The ability to recognize apparel products and associated attributes (for example, lace or beading) from digital photos could enhance the shopping experience and drive efficiency for retailers. The dataset will also be part of the Fine-Grained Visual Categorization workshop on June 18.

"It has been so rewarding to be a part of the tremendous growth we've seen year-after-year. It's a testament to both the momentum we've built delivering high-quality training data to businesses as well as to the enriching atmosphere we've created for employees across the globe," said Wendy Gonzalez, president and COO of Samasource. "We're looking forward to recognizing these accomplishments in tandem with our presentation at CVPR 2019 as we showcase the value for consumers and enterprises in applying data annotation to AI technologies."

For over a decade, hundreds of organizations, including 25% of the Fortune 50, have relied on Samasource to deliver secure, high-quality training data for the AI teams driving humanity forward. From self-driving cars to smart hardware, Samasource fuels AI with expertise in image, video and sensor data annotation and validation for machine learning algorithms. Businesses interested in Samasource's training data solutions can request a demo here . You can also learn more about the company and its mission by following Samasource on LinkedIn and Twitter .

