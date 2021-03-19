SambaSafety Transforms Driver Risk Management with Acquisition of Instructional Technologies Inc.

DENVER, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SambaSafety, the market leader in driver risk management technology, has acquired Instructional Technologies Inc. (ITI), provider of best-in-class online driver training and technology since 1995. The merger facilitates the ground-breaking addition of online training to the company's continuous driver monitoring solution, Qorta™, closing the safety loop for employers across industry.

ITI provides proven online driver training and learning management system (LMS) software to many of the world's best-known fleets. ITI's comprehensive training offerings help companies to reduce crashes, develop and retain great drivers and reduce liability related to employees and contractors behind the wheel. Products include PRO-TREAD®, a collection of over 140 courses for commercial drivers and warehouse employees; ClearDrive™ online training for delivery drivers and commercial fleets; PRO-DEFENSE™, a modern approach to defensive driving for sedan and light duty vehicle drivers; and Sentix® LMS, a powerful platform for delivering training to drivers online and via mobile devices.

Qorta helps more than 5,000 employers across industry continuously monitor the state and federal driving records of millions of their drivers. With the integration of ITI training content and its patented LMS assignment technology, Qorta will provide even more comprehensive tools for companies to enforce policy compliance and promote safety with an engaging online training curriculum. This combination will streamline administration and intelligently assign courses based on behavior for all drivers from a single risk and compliance platform.

"Since our launch of the first license monitoring solution for employers, SambaSafety has revolutionized how companies manage driver risk," said Allison Guidette, CEO, SambaSafety. "Today's exciting announcement positions SambaSafety to again raise the bar and provide the industry's only comprehensive platform to identify and efficiently act on driver risk with world-class online training."

"SambaSafety shares our commitment to reducing traffic crashes and workplace injuries," said Nathan Stahlman, President and CEO, ITI. "Our clients will benefit as we bring our products and teams together in dynamic new ways, and communities will benefit as we introduce online learning to new audiences facilitated by the SambaSafety team."

To learn more about SambaSafety's new integrated training solutions, visit https://sambasafety.com/qorta-university/.

About SambaSafety

Since 1998, SambaSafety is the leading North American provider of cloud-based mobility risk management software solutions for organizations with commercial and non-commercial drivers. Through the collection, correlation, and analysis of driver information, SambaSafety helps employers identify high-risk drivers and enforce safety policies, insurers to make informed decisions, and background screeners to perform accurate, efficient pre-hire checks. Learn more at https://sambasafety.com.

About Instructional Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 1995 and based in Vancouver, Washington, Instructional Technologies Inc. (ITI) is the leading provider of online training to the transportation industry. The company's commitment to training is based on the principles of mastery learning, accurate and automated record keeping, and up-to-date information that ensure personnel have been effectively trained and detailed records kept. ITI makes fleets and warehouses safer and more profitable through its large PRO-TREAD® and ClearDrive™ libraries, On Ramp™ ELDT (Entry Level Driver Training) for CDL schools, and its Sentix® learning management system. Transportation and logistics companies choose ITI because of its automated learning management system, custom training capabilities, flexible lesson methodologies, and engaging 3D animations that improve retention, ensure subject matter mastery and lower the total cost of training. For more information, please visit www.instructiontech.net.

Media Contact:

Eric Waldinger

SambaSafety

720.835.2851

[email protected]

SOURCE SambaSafety

Related Links

https://sambasafety.com

