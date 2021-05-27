SAMCON Presents New CCTV Cameras For The Hazardous Area

LOHRA-ALTENVERS, Germany, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a length of only 127 mm and a diameter of 48 mm, these ultra-compact cameras complement the current product portfolio of explosion proof cameras, and cannot only be installed easily but they are also cost-effective – making SAMCON a full-stack supplier.

SAMCON produces camera systems for explosion risk and hazardous areas (2014/34/EU ATEX). CCTV applications range from simple monitoring applications to fully controllable digital video monitoring systems with voice transmission. Furthermore, SAMCON develops, produces and sells devices, software and engineering services in the area of process control engineering. Samcon develop and produce explosion proof camera systems. Whether simple explosion proof camera-monitor systems are required or complex CCTV systems such as ex-proof PTZ cameras or explosion proof dome camera systems with audio integration have to be implemented - SAMCON always strive to offer the best solution to our customers.

Due to the easy integration into existing video management systems and the fact that cameras can be combined flexibly, Samcon's portfolio virtually covers all CCTV applications for hazardous areas.

Whether an only 700g weighing thermal camera, a high-speed system with electronic zoom and focus lens, or a high-speed dome camera is required – Samcon offers secure surveillance for all applications and areas.

Benefits of the ExCam ultra-compact systems

The new camera line is suitable for temporary and semi-fixed applications, too. The waterproof IP68 housing is resistant to chemicals as well as to oil and can be installed in locations where larger equipment does not fit or an installation is difficult due to restricted space.

Despite the compact design: The ExCam IPP1275 can easily keep up with larger models regarding performance and resolution, even exceeding competitor models with regard to certain functional areas. For example, the camera's progressive scan allows providing high-resolution pictures of moving objects without motion blur. The HDTV resolution (1920 x 1080) and the high-performance varifocal lens master all surveillance tasks and reliably create safe areas. The ExCam IPP1275 is a modularly designed ATEX network camera and consists of an ultra-compact sensor unit for image capturing as well as a main unit, processing the image. Integrated in the main unit are the network as well as power connection and a storage card slot. More details here: https://www.samcon.eu/en/products/network/excam-ipp1275/

Apart from the ExCam IPP1275, Samcon also presents with the ExCam IPP1280 its first own thermal camera. Its most outstanding feature is that even in complete darkness, it can still deliver pictures so that no external light sources are necessary. Just as the ExCam IPP1275, also the ExCam IPP1280 consists of an ultra-compact sensor unit for capturing the thermal image as well as a main unit for processing it.

In addition to that, an analog AHD camera completes the portfolio: The ExCam miniTube is an analog multi signal camera with a very high light sensitivity in combination with an ultra-compact housing and a fixed focal length. This camera also is designed for applications in the hazardous areas, meeting the requirements of guideline 14/34/EU ATEX and IECEx. Due to its ultra-compact size, it is particularly suitable for process observations.

Just as all models of the ExCam Series, also the ultra-compact cameras have been certified according to the European (ATEX) and international guideline (IECEx).

Perfectly suitable also for difficult to access and narrow areas

The ExCam IPP1275 as well as the ExCam IPP1280 and the ExCam miniTube are real lightweights and so easy to handle that they can be installed by a single person. This is, for example, an advantage in the chemical industry or on oil rigs with confined spaces and not much freedom of movement. The easy power supply via PoE makes a separate power line superfluous and contributes, apart from the low weight, to an easy installation. Close to processes or mounted to very small sight glasses, not only the ExCam IPP1275 always finds its place, for example:

- At sight glasses located between pipe installations for monitoring the flow rate

- At small mixing containers (e.g. for colors or chemical substances)

- At small laboratory size reactors and freeze-driers and in compact industrial machines

The compact design and its low weight minimize vibrations and allow sufficient space to even place an additional light next to the camera. The cameras are of a rather inconspicuous design and allow, for example, a reliable surveillance of plant filling stations, general plant areas or vehicles such as tank and lift trucks or cranes. They help detecting problems, can be used for surveilling machines and production runs and secure the functionality of components by monitoring them.

Just like all other cameras of the ExCam Series, also the ultra-compact cameras are certified according to ATEX and IECEx to guarantee extensive explosion protection. The ex-protected housing covers ATEX groups II and can be used in zones 1, 2, 21 and 22 including the explosion groups IIC / IIIC.

About Samcon

Situated in the Hessian town of Lohra-Altenvers near the German metropolis Frankfurt am Main, Samcon has been specialized in designing and manufacturing explosion proof camera systems: https://www.samcon.eu/en/products/. For many years, Samcon has been a valued partner for engineering companies, for the chemical industry, refineries, bio gas plants, the oil and gas industry, off-shore plants as well as security companies. Founded in 1992, Samcon initially started as a service provider, working together with process control engineering companies. In 2003, CCTV video surveillance systems with a clear focus on explosion protection complemented Samcon's production range. Combining these two segments – explosion protection and CCTV cameras – is today the company's core competence including elaborating complete project solutions predominately for hazardous areas. In the course of the years, Samcon has extended its portfolio of special purpose cameras steadily and reached with the ultra-compact camera-line a full-stack level. Samcon stands for technological competence, innovation power, customer orientation and a motivated as well as a responsibly acting team with numerous customer and project experiences to resort to.

Contact:

Steffen Seibert

SAMCON GmbH

Schillerstrasse 17

35102 Lohra-Altenvers

T: +49 6426 9231- 0

F: +49 6426 9231-31

[email protected]



SOURCE Samcon GmbH