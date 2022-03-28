Same-Day Delivery Market in the US: 18.50% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Market Size from 2020 to 2025

Mar 28, 2022, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Same-Day Delivery Market Share in US is expected to increase by USD 9.82 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 20.31%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Same-Day Delivery Market in US
Same-Day Delivery Market in US Facts at a Glance-
- Total Pages: 120
- Companies: 10+ – Including A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc., Courier Express, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Last Mile Logistics, Power Link Expedite Corp., Target Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., USA Couriers, and Zipline among others
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
- Segments: End-user (B2C, B2B, and C2C) and Service (regular service, priority service, and rush service)
Vendor Insights-
The same-day delivery market in the US is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc.- The company offers Same-Day Delivery services which includes Online Order Entry, Package Tracking and Reporting, and Courier Service Specialists available online or by phone.
- Courier Express- The company offers Same-Day Delivery services such as Scheduled services and Dedicated services.
- Deutsche Post DHL Group- The company offers Same-Day Delivery services which includes Punctual and individual handling, No restrictions in size or weight, and Individual support by direct contact.
Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report
Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts
The same-day delivery market share growth in the US by the B2C segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing Internet penetration and online shopping have significantly contributed to the growth of B2C e-commerce in the US. E-tailers are adopting reduced lead time as a competitive edge to survive in the market. Moreover, the demand for parcel delivery from each end-user (individual placing orders) varies. End-users are willing to pay extra for the fast delivery of products. The change in requirements of e-tailers and end-users is boosting the demand for same-day delivery services in the B2C e-commerce market in US.
Download our FREE sample report to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments
Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-
- Same-Day Delivery Market in US Driver:
- Growing B2C e-commerce market in the US:
The B2C e-commerce industry in the US accounted for the major share of the overall retail sales. Because of the increasing Internet penetration and online shopping, the B2C e-commerce segment is gaining prominence in the US. Key vendors such as UPS and FedEx are offering parcel delivery services to this market. End-users are willing to pay extra money for quick delivery of their products, and the time demand for parcel delivery varies with each customer. The e-retailers are offering reduced lead time to sustain competitively in the same-day grocery delivery market. Also, consumers demand same-day delivery for products such as food and luxury items such as jewelry, along with the high delivery cost.
- Same-Day Delivery Market in US Trend:
- Automation in the same-day delivery market:
Autonomous logistics is expected to gain popularity in the same-day delivery market, owing to the rising costs of fuel, maintenance, and labor negatively affecting the profitability of logistics players. To sustain in the highly competitive market, many logistics players offering same-day delivery services have been investing in autonomous logistics. Autonomous logistics is expected to gradually start replacing manual interaction as the former provides accurate outcomes by reducing labor errors. In addition, it reduces the duration of logistics operations by around 80%-85%. Other innovations include the evolving Internet of Things in the logistics domain that can connect anything virtually. It helps in warehouse picking operations. The robotic spending in the US logistics market is also expected to increase during the forecast period.
Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.
Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Here are Some Similar Topics-
Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil by End-user and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The last mile delivery market share in Brazil is expected to increase by USD 1.76 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.32%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report
Logistics Market in APAC by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The logistics market share in APAC is expected to increase by USD 130.18 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report
|
Same-Day Delivery Market in US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.31%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 9.82 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
18.50
|
Performing market contribution
|
US at 100%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc., Courier Express, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Last Mile Logistics, Power Link Expedite Corp., Target Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., USA Couriers, and Zipline
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- C2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Regular service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Priority service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rush service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc.
- Courier Express
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- FedEx Corp.
- Last Mile Logistics
- Power Link Expedite Corp.
- Target Corp.
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- USA Couriers
- Zipline
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article