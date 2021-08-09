Same-Day Delivery Market in the US during 2021-2025|COVID-19 Impact Analysis |Technavio

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc., Courier Express, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Last Mile Logistics, Power Link Expedite Corp., Target Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., USA Couriers, and Zipline are some of the major market participants.

The growing B2C e-commerce market in the US will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Same-Day Delivery Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Same-Day Delivery Market in US is segmented as below:

End-user

B2C



B2B



C2C

Service

Regular Service



Priority Service



Rush Service

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40633

Same-Day Delivery Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the same-day delivery market in the US provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc., Courier Express, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Last Mile Logistics, Power Link Expedite Corp., Target Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., USA Couriers, and Zipline.

The report also covers the following areas:

Same-Day Delivery Market size in US

Same-Day Delivery Market trends in US

Same-Day Delivery Market analysis in US

The same-day delivery market in the US is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. The growing B2C e-commerce market in US will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the established players increasingly adopting in-house delivery network will hamper the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the same-day delivery market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Express Delivery Market in Brazil by Service and Customer - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The express delivery market size in Brazil is expected to grow by USD 1.49 billion and record a CAGR of 3.88% during 2021-2025. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Drayage Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The drayage services market value is projected to grow by USD 2.90 billion at a CAGR of 2.27% during 2021-2025. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Same-Day Delivery Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist same-day delivery market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the same-day delivery market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the same-day delivery market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of same-day delivery market vendors in US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

C2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Regular service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Priority service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rush service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc.

Courier Express

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corp.

Last Mile Logistics

Power Link Expedite Corp.

Target Corp.

United Parcel Service Inc.

USA Couriers

Couriers Zipline

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

