Same Day Delivery Market to grow by USD 14.53 Bn by 2026, Growing Global B2C E-commerce Market to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The same day delivery market is expected to grow by USD 14.53 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 21.04% according to Technavio. The growing global B2C e-commerce market, increasing demand from the medical and healthcare industry, and rising investments from established players will offer immense growth opportunities. However, growing competition due to fragmented market structure, lack of infrastructure and cost to develop supply chains, and limited staff - including delivery drivers and vehicles will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Same Day Delivery Market 2022-2026

Same Day Delivery Market Segmentation

End-user

B2C



B2B



C2C

Service

Regular Service



Priority Service



Rush Service

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

North America will account for 47% of market growth. The biggest market in North America for same-day delivery is the US. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the projected period, the growth of the same-day delivery market in North America would be aided by the increase in online retail sales.

Same Day Delivery Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our same day delivery market report covers the following areas:

Same Day Delivery Market size

Same Day Delivery Market trends

Same Day Delivery Market industry analysis

This study identifies automation in the same day delivery market as one of the prime reasons driving the same day delivery market growth during the next few years.

Same Day Delivery Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Same Day Delivery Market, including some of the vendors such as:

ArcBest Corp.

Cargo Express Delivery UK Ltd.

Courier Express

Deliv Express Courier LLC

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DPEX Worldwide

FedEx Corp.

Greenwich Logistics LLC

La Poste

Life Science Outsourcing Inc.

Manston Express Transport

NAPAREX

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings.



Same Day Delivery Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist same day delivery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the same day delivery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the same day delivery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of same day delivery market vendors

Related Reports:

Logistics Market in Europe by Type and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The logistics market share in Europe is expected to increase by USD 43.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.53%.

Air Freight Services Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The air freight services market share is expected to increase by USD 58.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.16%.

Same Day Delivery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.04% Market growth 2022-2026 $14.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ArcBest Corp., Cargo Express Delivery UK Ltd., Courier Express, Deliv Express Courier LLC, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DPEX Worldwide, FedEx Corp., Greenwich Logistics LLC, La Poste, Life Science Outsourcing Inc., Manston Express Transport, NAPAREX, Power Link Expedite Corp., Reliable Couriers, Royal Mail Plc, Uber Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., United Same Day Delivery Service, US Cargo, USA Couriers, XPO Logistics Inc., and Zipline International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

