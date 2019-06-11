Same-Day Delivery of Acquired Seismic Data Removes Months of Non-Productive Time Across Exploration Workflow

HOUSTON, June 11, 2019 PRNewswire/ -- Bluware, a global leader in petrotechnical software innovation, successfully completed multiple deployments of Bluware TELEPORT™, a proprietary data compression technology enabling cost-effective transmission of seismic data via low bandwidth links such as satellite.

Bluware collaborates with leading offshore multi-client seismic data providers including Spectrum Geo Inc. and Polarcus® to reduce operational bottlenecks and expenses as seismic data is transferred from offshore vessels to onshore processing centers or cloud repositories.

Spectrum recently transmitted raw seismic data from a vessel in the South Atlantic Ocean to their data center in Houston daily via satellite.

"TELEPORT provided us with the information necessary to adjust the program during acquisition. It also reduced the waiting period for our customers who are trying to make investment decisions based on the newly acquired data," commented Mike Mellen, Executive Vice President at Spectrum.

Polarcus successfully streamed more than 1.5 TB of raw seismic data compressed to 395 GB over satellite from vessel to cloud.

"We achieved a transmission efficiency of 95 percent over the 25 MBps allocated bandwidth with an average transmission rate of 200 GB per day. This technology allows us to stream all seismic data to the cloud within 24 to 48 hours of acquisition," said Phil Fontana, Chief Geophysicist at Polarcus.

Bluware TELEPORT uses a proprietary Virtual Data Storage (VDS) and adaptive streaming technology, which fully preserves the signal quality and reduces storage by 25 to 30 percent. It enables streaming at variable signal rates to adapt to the workflow or the capabilities of the infrastructure.

Bluware provides seismic acquisition companies the ability to transport seismic data directly into object storage, avoiding slow and costly file systems, while enabling seismic data to be immediately accessible to high-speed processing and deep learning in the cloud or on premise.

"Polarcus' and Spectrum's results demonstrate that the acquisition and processing workflow can be improved to the point that a hydrophone could be seen in the future like any other IOT sensor. Also, a combination of edge, cloud analytics, and machine learning can be applied directly to the signal," said Dan Piette, CEO of Bluware.

To learn more about Bluware TELEPORT, visit https://www.bluware.com/bluware-teleport.

About Bluware Corp.

Bluware enables oil and gas companies to drive business innovation utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning to solve the most challenging objectives. For more information, email marketing@bluware.com.

