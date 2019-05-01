Samepage Secures Additional Funding, Expands Free Offering in 'Free Speech Movement'

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samepage, a leading online team collaboration platform, has announced the finalization of its second round of funding from Reflex Capital. With that, Samepage introduces significant changes to its pricing model. "We call it our 'Free Speech Movement,' as basically all Slack-like chat features are now free in Samepage," says Scott Schreiman, Co-Founder and CEO. Collaborative limits on the Samepage Free plan were lifted, including caps on guests, teams, and pages. Features reserved for the Samepage Pro plan now focus on administrative tools for larger organizations with collaborative needs that go beyond chatting.

"After launching our mobile and desktop UX overhauls, we started emphasizing the benefits of Samepage as an 'all-in-one' team collaboration solution. The message is really resonating with teams that normally jump between emails, group chat, video conferencing, task management, and file sharing apps. It's exciting to watch them realize they can get it all done in one app and save a bundle of cash in the process," says Martin Viktora, Co-Founder and CTO of Samepage. "Growth is exploding. This new round of funding and our expanded free offerings are going to help us build on this momentum."

"Consolidation is coming in the collaboration app space," says Ondrej Fryc, Managing Partner at Reflex Capital. "The number of apps people are using is unsustainable. The market is moving toward more feature-complete solutions, and Samepage has positioned itself perfectly. They're executing their delivery of an all-in-one solution quite well, and their growth proves it. We're very happy to continue supporting them with this follow-on round of funding, and we're excited to watch their new freemium offer boost more adoption."

The Samepage Free plan offers unlimited access to group communication tools. Users can create any number of group text, voice, and video chats, along with unlimited chat integrations from over 1500 third-party apps such as Salesforce, HubSpot, and Typeform. Users also have unlimited access to native project collaboration tools such as file sharing & synchronization, task & calendar management, and advanced real-time document co-editing. The Samepage Free plan also includes two gigabytes of storage.

Samepage offers their service through desktop browsers as well as native apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.

What began as part of an on-premise server software suite under the name of Kerio Workspace, Samepage soon spun off to become an independent cloud solution in 2016. The spin-off and successful sale of Kerio Technologies to GFI Software, led by founders Scott Schreiman, Martin Viktora, and Stanislav Kolář marked the beginning of Samepage Labs Inc., which quickly achieved substantial growth and global strategic partnerships with large collaborative firms such as Entrepreneurs Organization. Samepage differs from others in the space such as Slack, Dropbox, and similar "best of breed" apps by delivering an "all in one" platform that eliminates excessive costs of multi-app workflows. Samepage Labs Inc. has offices in the United States and the Czech Republic that now support over 275,000 users in more than 180 countries.

Reflex Capital, with offices in Prague, Czech Republic, and San Francisco, USA, invests in early stage companies in CEE and U.S., run by exceptional founders. Typical investment size is in the range of $500,000 to $2 million. Committed capital in Reflex I and Reflex II funds is over $100 million.

