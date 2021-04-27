Samesurf Receives Funding from Charles & Potomac Capital to Fuel Growth and Pursue Patent Protection

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samesurf, Inc., the visual engagement company that pioneered the modern co-browsing vertical, today announced an investment from Charles & Potomac Capital, LLC ("C & P Capital") for an undisclosed sum. This investment will help the company aggressively expand its sales and marketing efforts as well as to accelerate its intellectual property protection initiatives. C & P Capital's CEO Joseph V. Popolo, Jr. will also join Samesurf's Advisory Board.

"We believe the market will continue to see a shift from traditional screen sharing to Samesurf's install and code-free co-browsing platform as enterprises large and small continue to focus on remote experiences that are instant, fully interactive and ultra-secure," said Joe Popolo, CEO at C & P Capital. "Samesurf is a pioneer in the visual engagement and real time collaboration industries. We're excited to support them as they work to build a transformative company."

This financing builds on an exceptional year for Samesurf which saw a rapidly expanding revenue base amid strong market momentum in the areas of remote support & assisted sales, real time collaboration, telemedicine and other remote-based use cases. Samesurf deepened its client and partner roster to include industry leaders like Docusign, Goldman Sachs, Patriot Software, Lincare, C2FO, Tavant and Modernizing Medicine - among many others.

Samesurf enables remote users to interact with one another while experiencing the same crystal-clear content in real time from any device or browser without installs or coding of any kind. The platform also integrates HD video chat, enterprise grade encryption, and screen annotations to complement unique features like in-page control passing, screen redaction, and event-based analytics.

Samesurf is hastening the transition away from screen sharing due to its (1) security profile; (2) superior graphical fidelity; and (3) seamless integrations within existing sites, apps and customer journeys. The platform is significantly improving critical KPIs like conversion rates and net promoter scores for its slew of partners and clients.

"Samesurf is the first virtual communications company to specifically focus on perfecting the content sharing experience to simulate the feeling of being together in the real world," said Samsurf CEO K. David Pirnazar. "Having the financial support of C & P Capital in combination with the domain experience of an events industry titan like Mr. Popolo will propel our efforts to further execute our vision of a world where physical proximity is an irrelevant consideration."

C & P Capital is a private investment firm focused on venture capital and private equity investments in technology, energy and real estate. From 1997 through 2019, Joe Popolo helped to transform the Freeman Company into the world's leading live event and brand experience company. As CEO, President and Board Director, Mr. Popolo and his team tripled the size of Freeman to $3B in revenue while leading 7,500 employees in 25 cities on four continents. Responsible for over $1.5B in M&A activity over his career, he led the team that marketed and sold Encore Event Technology to Blackstone - creating the world's largest venue-based audio-visual company.

