OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sami K. Zeineddine, MD, FACOG is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as an Obstetrician & Gynecologist at Alegent Creighton Clinic Women's Health Specialists.

With reverence, integrity, compassion, and excellence at the forefront of the company's values, Alegent Creighton Clinic Women's Health Specialists mission is to heal all facets of clients well being. Dedicated to providing their clients with the quality healthcare services they deserve, the company offers a wide range of services to clients including specializing in the areas of behavioral care, cancer care, digestive health, heart care, primary care, quick care, maternity care, trauma and rehabilitation care and more.

With over eighteen years of experience in the field of Medicine, Dr. Sami K. Zeineddine has established himself as a trusted professional in the profession. Throughout his career, Dr. Zeineddine attained extensive experience in all facets of medicine including high risk, multiple births, OB/GYN, urology, and invasive surgery.

Certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and has earned the coveted title of Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, throughout the course of his education and training, Dr. Zeineddine attended Lebanese University where he earned his Medical Doctor degree.

To further enhance his professional development, Dr. Zeineddine is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including CHI Health Clinic. Dr. Zeineddine is also a member of AMA, ACOG, IAPS, and LSUA.

Charitable to various organizations, Dr. Zeineddine is an active support of organizations advocating for cancer, children, and women's health.

When he is not working, Dr. Zeineddine enjoys sending quality time with family.

Dr. Zeineddine dedicates this recognition to his wife Ghiwa, and his children Leila, Evan, Ahmad, and Ali.

For more information, please visit www.alegent.org

