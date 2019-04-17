Sami Raja Consultancy to Back SMEs and Entrepreneurs Involved With Expo 2020

DUBAI, UAE, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the independent reports that projected a boost of more than $30 billion in the UAE economy and numerous job openings, Sami Raja, CEO of Sami Raja Consultancy announced his complete support to SMEs and Entrepreneurs who are involved with the event.

With numbers predicting a massive boom in the business opportunities created by the event, more and more Small and Medium Enterprises and independent entrepreneurs will shift their focus to doing direct or related business with the Expo 2020. However, when involved with such a global level event, there will be a few sure glitches along the way of doing business.

With over a decade of presence in the business consulting field, Sami has now identified strategies that can help SMEs and startups meet the demand put forth by the event. On making the announcement, he said, "With an event of such a scale and ambition as the Expo 2020, it is natural for smaller investors to feel overwhelmed at some stage. With proper counsel and guidance, they can easily tap into the event's full potential and create more jobs as well as drive in more profit." He added, "As a consultancy firm, we find ourselves in the role of mentor to other businesses who are looking forward to maximizing their sales and profit results from the upcoming event. Like any other business operating within the UAE, we have identified potential markets for others as well as for ourselves."

In his role as the founder and CEO of Sami Raja Consultancy, Sami utilizes his experience and extensive connections in the global market to help SMEs, startups and corporates in the areas of business setup and restructuring, sales and marketing strategies, financial planning, tax management, and local sponsorship.

Since it's establishment in 2016, his consultancy firm has played a key role in business strategizing and planning for some of the big names across the Middle East.

About Sami Raja Consultancy

Sami Raja Consultancy is a full-service business consulting dedicated to serving both SMEs and fortune 500 firms. The firm was established in 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and takes pride in its ability to have evolved into a well-known name in the company formation and business restructuring industry in Dubai.

Headed by a visionary leader, Sami Raja Consultancy continues to grow, forging partnership with formidable private and government institutions, and imparting the most up-to-date knowledge about business intelligence in the region to their clients, saving them money and exhaustion in the process.

