NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samin K. Sharma, MD, FACC, MSCAI, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Interventional Cardiologist for his excellence in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his outstanding work with Mount Sinai Hospital.

A globally-renowned expert in interventional cardiology, Dr. Samin K. Sharma serves as the Senior Vice President of Operations and Quality at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He additionally serves as the hospital's Director of Interventional Cardiology and President of the Mount Sinai Heart Network.

Samin K. Sharma

Dr. Sharma is highly regarded for his ability to perform the highest number of complex coronary interventions in the U.S. while maintaining the most significant success rate and lowest number of patient complications. In addition to coronary interventions, he also specializes in the non-surgical treatment of mitral and aortic stenosis and transcatheter aortic valve replacement.

Due to his extensive knowledge, Dr. Sharma is highly sought as an expert on heart matters for media outlets, medical conferences, and scholarly publications. He has authored over 300 articles, 420 abstracts, 15 book chapters, and three books. The doctor also hosts monthly live web series focusing on interventional disease management. Dr. Sharma has also served since 2004 on the Cardiac Advisory Board of New York State. In recognition of his service, he was awarded N.Y. Governor's Award of Excellence.

A native of India, Dr. Sharma says that while growing up, he dreamed of one day moving to America, even though he had no relatives there. "So I tell all the young people that one needs to determine (a goal) and then work for it," he says. "The key is always to work towards the thought process."

In pursuit of his medical career, Dr. Sharma earned his Medical Degree with the highest honors from S.M.S. Medical College in Jaipur, India, in 1978. Five years later, he came to New York City, where he completed a residency in Internal Medicine at the NY Infirmary-Beekman Downtown Hospital. He followed his training with a Fellowship in Cardiology from Elmhurst Hospital and interventional training at The Mount Sinai Hospital.

In 1990, Dr. Sharma joined the medical staff at The Mount Sinai Hospital, where he has served for 26 years as Director of Interventional Cardiology. In 2011, Dr. Sharma accepted additional responsibilities at Mount Sinai as Director of Clinical Cardiology, the Dean of International Clinical Affiliations, and the Mount Sinai Heart Network president.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Sharma is also involved in teaching and mentoring medical students. He has additionally been instrumental in the continuing education of cardiologists in his native India. He has also founded a 250-bed hospital in India that provides care to all patients, even those who do not have the resources to pay for their healthcare.

Dr. Sharma is a distinguished Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC) and an honored member of the Master Interventionalists of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography Interventions (MSCAI). He has also been the recipient of numerous accolades and awards for his excellence in the interventional cardiology field.

Dr. Sharma wishes to dedicate this honor in loving memory to his parents, Anandi Lal Sharma and Kamla Sharma.

Outside of work, he enjoys bowling, watching movies, and spending time with his family.

