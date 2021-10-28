Sammons Financial Group Among Top Companies in U.S. for Work-Life Balance

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sammons® Financial Group has been named a top company for work-life balance, according to a recent Glassdoor report. Glassdoor is a worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies and has previously named Sammons Financial Group to its Best Places to Work list the past three years in a row.

In its most recent survey rankings, Glassdoor analyzed millions of voluntary employee reviews submitted to its web site. Each comment represents input from full-time, U.S.-based employees and spans the time frame of March 15, 2020, through September 28, 2021. The time period covers the entire 18-month span where the COVID-19 pandemic prompted most companies to adopt a work-from-home mandate. At its peak, Sammons Financial Group had approximately 95 percent of its employees working from home.

"The pandemic put a spotlight on the importance of work-life balance, and we are pleased to have positive response from our employees," said Anne Cooper, Sammons Financial Group chief human resources officer. "For many years, we've provided Friday afternoons off and flexible work arrangements for employees because it's the right thing to do. We know when people have the flexibility they need, their work is better and they contribute to a healthy, high-performing culture."

This latest recognition is among others received in 2021 by the company:

Employee Engagement – In addition to the Glassdoor ranking, Sammons Financial Group recently received a 2021 Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Award. The company earned a bronze award in the Best Advance in Employee Engagement category. With the help of Quantum Workplace, Sammons Financial Group elevated its employee engagement strategy and workplace culture by transitioning to an annual engagement survey, driving intentional action based on survey findings, and empowering employees to have ownership over engagement.

Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion – Sammons Financial Group was honored by the West Des Moines ( Iowa ) Chamber of Commerce for the Legacy Project – a community outreach project to connect youth to summer employment opportunities. The outreach project – introduced in June with the Principal Charity Classic – received the Best Inclusion Initiative award as part of the Chamber's inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion awards. The Legacy Project provides youth (ages 14-21) a path to achieve equality and helps to eliminate racial and economic disparities through career exploration, leadership, and community involvement.

"Today's business leaders need to better understand the challenges facing people of color and take action to create positive change. This is fundamental to our strategic Diversity and Inclusion initiatives," said Esfand Dinshaw, chief executive officer. "Our D&I journey focuses on actions with impact, both internally and externally. Our effort is built upon three pillars – one of which focuses on identifying opportunities in our communities – and growing community partnerships."

Sammons Financial Group continues to grow and is keenly focused on employee recruitment. While the current hiring environment in the U.S. has its challenges, Cooper adds Sammons Financial Group and its member companies excel in attracting staff largely because it acts on the insight employees provide. Prospects interested in learning more about Sammons Financial Group should visit the company's Career page online.

"At Sammons Financial Group, responding to employee feedback and survey input is not a 'nice to have' but a 'need to have,'" said Cooper. "In an industry led by tangible facts and actuarial science, we use employee input and data as our mandate to improve customer relationships, client performance, and employee engagement."

About Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.

The companies of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. help families and businesses protect their future to enjoy life's moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc., Sammons Financial Group is privately owned with member companies that are among the most enduring and stable in the financial services industry. Our companies include Midland National® Life Insurance Company (including Sammons® Corporate Markets); North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®; Sammons Institutional Group® Inc. (including Midland Retirement Distributors® and Sammons Retirement Solutions®) and Beacon Capital Management, Inc. Together, we offer today's most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every Moment®.

Glassdoor Methodology

This research was compiled using Glassdoor reviews from current and former U.S.-based full-time employees between March 15, 2020, and September 28, 2021. To rank individual companies based on work-life balance ratings, the data only includes companies with at least 75 work-life balance ratings between March 15, 2020 and September 28, 2021. To measure employee sentiment and discussion of work-life balance related topics, Glassdoor looks at reviews posted between September 1, 2019, and September 28, 2021 that include "mental health" or "burnout" keywords. Glassdoor designates reviews that mention these keywords in the "Pros" section as having positive sentiment, and conversely, designate reviews using these keywords in the "Cons" section as negative.

