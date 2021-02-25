Sammons Financial Group Shares 2020 Community-Giving Results

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. continued its ongoing support in its corporate site locations by donating $3.5 million to local, charitable organizations. Sammons Financial Group maintains four corporate site offices – Chicago, Fargo, Sioux Falls, and the greater Des Moines area – and has employee-led committees in each city to direct all local service and financial outreach. The company also contributed more than 2,175 hours in volunteer service.

"We have a workforce of 1,600 people who are standing ready to roll up their sleeves in support of the work projects facing our communities," said Sammons Financial Group Chief Executive Officer Esfand Dinshaw. "Due to social-distancing protocols throughout 2020, we could not donate nearly the number of volunteer hours we are accustomed to. That is the single-largest disappointment we faced, as we want to be present in the communities where we live and work."

Sammons Financial Group partners with and supports local not-for-profit and charitable organizations across a broad range of issues and needs. In 2020, the company focused on meeting critical needs like homelessness, education, hunger, health-based causes, children and adults with special needs, COVID-19 relief, and diversity and inclusion efforts.

"The need to support our community was greater than ever in 2020. Many organizations that relied on special events involving large community gatherings to raise funds were forced to cancel those events or move to a virtual format," said Tom Nucaro, chair of Sammons Financial Group's Des Moines-area Community Involvement Committee. "We made a decision early on to maintain our giving levels to nearly all of our charitable partners and increased a few based upon critical needs, such as food insecurity, which were magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic."

The largest amount of employee and company contributions were to three United Way chapters. United Way is a nonprofit organization focused on improving education, financial stability, and health in local communities. In 2020, Sammons Financial Group donated a combined total of $260,709 to the United Way of Cass-Clay (Fargo, ND), Sioux Empire United Way (Sioux Falls, SD), and United Way of Central Iowa (Des Moines, IA). Company employees separately donated an additional $336,427 to United Way programs. In 2020, Sammons Financial Group earned the Spirit of Central Iowa award from United Way of Central Iowa.

In addition to United Way, the company's four sites made considerable contributions to local community partners. A few 2020 community service highlights include:

Central Iowa area: From its West Des Moines office, Sammons Financial Group donated more than $1 million to organizations in the community, including United Way, through the Principal Charity Classic , Special Olympics Iowa, Greater Des Moines Partnership, Orchard Place, and Dorothy's House. Employees volunteered more than 1,200 hours for these causes, despite the limitations of in-person gatherings.

From its office, Sammons Financial Group donated more than to organizations in the community, including United Way, through the Principal , Special Olympics Iowa, Greater Des Moines Partnership, Orchard Place, and Dorothy's House. Employees volunteered more than 1,200 hours for these causes, despite the limitations of in-person gatherings. Sioux Falls area: Sioux Falls -area charities received more than $1 million , including donations made through the Employee Community Impact Challenge. Funding went to the United Way, Community Foundation (for COVID-19 support), South Dakota Special Olympics, LifeScape, Junior Achievement, Help Line Center, and Great Plains Zoo. Employees also logged more than 700 volunteer hours.

-area charities received more than , including donations made through the Employee Community Impact Challenge. Funding went to the United Way, Community Foundation (for COVID-19 support), South Dakota Special Olympics, LifeScape, Junior Achievement, Help Line Center, and Great Plains Zoo. Employees also logged more than 700 volunteer hours. Fargo area: In Fargo , nearly $450,000 went to key organizations, such as Fraser LTD, YWCA of Cass -Clay, United Way, and Great Plains Food Bank. Employees tallied more than 250 volunteer service hours. Sammons Financial Group was also named one of United Way of Cass -Clay's Most Generous Workplaces .

In , nearly went to key organizations, such as Fraser LTD, YWCA of -Clay, United Way, and Great Plains Food Bank. Employees tallied more than 250 volunteer service hours. Sammons Financial Group was also named one of United Way of -Clay's Chicago area: Chicago charities received more than $500,000 for area not-for-profit organizations. Key partners included Marillac St. Vincent Family Services, The Boulevard, Deborah's Place, Cal's All-Star Angel Foundation , and St. Anthony Hospital.

In 2020, Sammons Financial Group adjusted its focus on specific efforts to advance social justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion. The Directors Council and One Economy Financial Development Corp. in Des Moines, Conscious Youth Solutions in Sioux Falls, Legacy Children's Foundation in Fargo, and 100 Black Men of Chicago were among the funding priorities.

"In each corporate city, we hand-picked organizations where we knew our dollars would make a difference," said Dinshaw. "We love to see the lives changed by putting these dollars to work, and look forward to the great results ahead in 2021."

For more information on Sammons Financial Group's community involvement and regular community partners, visit us at www.sammonsfinancialgroup.com .

About Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.

The companies of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. help families and businesses protect their future to enjoy life's moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc., Sammons Financial Group is privately owned with member companies that are among the most enduring and stable in the financial services industry. Our companies include Midland National® Life Insurance Company (including Sammons® Corporate Markets); North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®; and Sammons Institutional Group® (including Midland Retirement Distributors® and Sammons Retirement Solutions®). Together, we offer today's most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every Moment®.

