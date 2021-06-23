Sammy Hagar & The Circle to Play 600-Capacity Theater in Indiana
Joined by Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, and Vic Johnson, the Red Rocker will headline the grand reopening celebrating the 115-year-old Eagles Theatre; debut touring act concert following a two-year renovation and a year of pandemic closure
Jun 23, 2021, 09:35 ET
WABASH, Ind., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sammy Hagar & The Circle will perform at Eagles Theatre in Wabash, Ind. on Friday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will offer a rare opportunity to see the band perform in one of the smallest venues they have played in decades – just 25 rows with a capacity of 600. This exclusive, special stop on his summer tour is presented by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment.
The fully electric, live concert will feature Hagar joined by The Circle – Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, and Vic Johnson – as they perform the music of Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 2, 10:00 a.m. at HoneywellArts.org.
The concert will be the first touring act to perform live at the 115-year-old Eagles Theatre following the venue's closure due to the pandemic. In February 2020, the venue had reopened after a two-year renovation, only to be forced to close weeks later.
"We are thrilled to welcome touring acts to the renovated Eagles Theatre stage," said Tod Minnich, CEO of Honeywell Arts & Entertainment. "This iconic venue offers guests a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience with its intimate setting, historic charm, and state-of-the-art sound and lights. Sammy Hagar is the perfect artist to relaunch this facility! He will bring a level of energy that matches the excitement of fans for the return of live indoor concerts."
About Honeywell Arts & Entertainment
Honeywell Arts & Entertainment encompasses the full range of arts opportunities and venues of The Honeywell Foundation, a nonprofit public arts charity in Wabash, Indiana. The organization is dedicated to the enhancement of artistic, social, cultural, and recreational opportunities for all. Offerings take place online and at six venues: the Honeywell Center, Honeywell House, Eagles Theatre, Charley Creek Gardens, Dr. James Ford Historic Home, and the 13-24 Drive In. Programs are made possible by the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts: a federal agency, and by generous donors. For more information about The Honeywell Foundation, visit HoneywellArts.org.
