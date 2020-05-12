Sample Menu Items From Around The World, Earn A Free Meal With Noodles & Company

"We're excited to take our guests on a culinary staycation with the Tour de Noodles adventure," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "Even more important than where you travel is who you go with, and this friendly challenge brings Noodles guests together through delicious worldly flavors – all while staying safe at home."

"There's never been an easier time to seek comfort in food and company than by participating in Tour de Noodles through digital ordering via our app and website. Our guests have embraced the platform, and we saw digital sales up 50% in April compared to March and up 99% from last year," said Dave Boennighausen, chief executive officer of Noodles & Company. "Not only is digital ordering simple and fast, but we now have curbside pick-up available at 375 restaurants nationwide, so guests don't even need to get out of their cars to enjoy their favorite Noodles dishes."

The Noodles app enhancements make digital ordering and Rewards participation even more seamless and user-friendly. With the updates, Noodles guests can track their full Rewards history and see where they stand in any given menu challenge. Plus, guests can see what is required to complete a challenge and see how many points they are receiving for each order. The more points a guest earns, the more exciting rewards they receive.

Noodles understands families are seeking value and convenience right now, and it's a part of why Noodles saw a 43% increase in the number of daily sign-ups for Noodles Rewards in April compared to March. Rewards members are benefitting from special offers and savings that make life a little easier, including bonus points upon sign-up. In the last two months, Noodles Rewards members have earned the point equivalent of 100,000 free bowls. From free desserts to free delivery, members can expect to receive exclusive deals every week.

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

