Sample Preparation Market to Rise at a CAGR of 6.6% during Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

Sep 02, 2022, 09:30 ET
- The life sciences industry is likely to drive the sample preparation market, and rising knowledge and understanding amongst consumers is estimated to continue this trend
- The global market for sample preparation is anticipated to be driven by technological developments relevant to the items used in sample preparation
WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a TMR study, in 2018, the sample preparation market size stood at US$ 5.6 Bn. Sample preparation market demand analysis estimate that the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. The global sample preparation market is anticipated to observe growth throughout the forecast period due to testing-related laws, increasing concerns about food security and environmental deterioration, and technological improvements relevant to sample preparation goods.
In the last few years, technology for improving sample preparation procedures has made significant strides. Automation and enhanced method-based developments including solid supported liquid-liquid extraction, enhancement of the conventional process of liquid-liquid extraction, are some of these. Liquid-liquid extraction category is expected to account for a significant sample preparation market share. For instance, Agilent's 7696A Sample Prep WorkBench produces accurate and consistent findings by eradicating mistakes related to common sample preparation techniques including dilution and derivatization.
Additionally, a number of key players in the sample preparation market are developing cutting-edge product portfolio, including kits and consumables for specialized and certain research studies. One such kit is the food-safe kit for preparing samples from Biotecon Diagnostics, which is intended for the collection and purifying of bacterial DNA from enhanced food samples.
The life sciences industry is being pushed by rising end-user awareness and education to continually offer superior market positioning about the effectiveness of their products. These variables are most likely to influence the global sample preparation market in the years to come. In addition, some competitors in the market are emerging with unique product lines including kits and consumables for specialized and particular studies. These innovative products are expected to acquire considerable market share for sample preparation.
Global Sample Preparation Market: Key Players
Some of the key market players are
- Restek Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Phenomenex Inc.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Global Sample Preparation Market: Segmentation
Technique
- Protein Preparation
- Solid-phase extraction
- Liquid-liquid extraction
Product
- Sample Preparation Instruments
- Consumables
- Sample Preparation Kits
- Accessories
Application
- Genomics
- Proteomics
- Epigenomics
- Transcriptomics
- Metabolomics
End User
- Biotechnology
- Pharmaceuticals
- Medical diagnostics
- Academic Institutes
- Others
