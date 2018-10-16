Sam's Club Expands Same-Day Delivery with Instacart to Make Holiday Shopping Faster and Easier

Sam's Club grocery delivery via Instacart will be available to nearly 1,000 new ZIP codes, more than 100 new clubs, and 90 new markets, including New Jersey, Indianapolis, and Houston, among others, by the end of October. Sam's Club enthusiasts can visit SamsClub.com/Instacart to select their items and have them delivered in as little as one hour from nearly 350 clubs by month's end.

"Our members love this service, so we decided to give the gift of fast, easy home delivery to more members just in time for the holidays," said Sachin Padwal, Sam's Club's Vice President of Product Management. "To help the holidays run smooth, we're offering a wide product assortment available on Instacart so shoppers can now get household goods delivered. We're excited that last minute gifts, small appliances, extra pillows and towels – just to name a few things – are just a few clicks and minutes away!"

Today's news comes following the positive response to Instacart and Sam's Club's pilot programs in Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and St. Louis, as well as recent launches in San Diego and Los Angeles. Instacart customers in the newly expanded markets will have the option to shop Sam's Club without a membership, giving them access to Sam's Club's savings and exclusive items, paired with the convenience of same-day delivery. Sam's Club members will receive lower, member-only pricing.

"By expanding our partnership with Sam's Club, we're extending the reach of Sam's Club's amazing products by making grocery shopping effortless for more people across more cities in the U.S.," said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President of Business Development, Instacart. "We're excited to join forces with Sam's Club and serve as 'household heroes' for customers, delivering them the home essentials and groceries they want from the club they love in as fast as an hour."

About Sam's Club

Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart, Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 35th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high quality fresh food and Member's Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Club Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom , shop at SamsClub.com , and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About Instacart:

Instacart is the North American leader in online groceries and one of the fastest growing companies in e-commerce. Instacart's same-day delivery service brings everyday essentials and fresh groceries to consumers in the U.S. and Canada in as fast as an hour. Instacart has partnered with the most popular national and regional retailers such as Albertsons, Costco, CVS, Kroger, Loblaw, Publix, Wegmans and Sam's Club, among others. The Instacart marketplace offers more than 300 retailers and trusted local grocers that customers love. The company's cutting-edge technology powers some of the world's biggest retail players by supporting their e-commerce marketplace and delivery solutions. Instacart also offers an Express Membership program, giving customers unlimited free delivery from available stores on orders over $35. For more information, please visit www.instacart.com .

