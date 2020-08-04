Sam's Club Partners With Button and Rakuten Advertising to Transform Its Affiliate Program Through Reach™

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Button, the leading mobile technology company, and Rakuten Advertising, the top global affiliate marketing network, today announced the integration of Button software to drive app installs, and boost sales as well as repeat purchases for brands. Through Reach™, Button's latest product that offers its deep linking and app-tracking technology as a service to affiliate network traffic, brands are able to convert moments of high intent into lifetime value enhancements through app installs.

By leveraging Rakuten Advertising's expansive publisher network and Button's Reach technology, leading retailers and mutual customers like Sam's Club are able to enhance the user experience by seamlessly routing users to apps they already have installed, to extend the brand experience for loyal shoppers, increase the usage of a retailer's app, and reap the benefits of higher conversion rates from in-app shopping sessions.

All the while, brands can manage partnerships and view their app affiliate data from Button on their Rakuten Advertising dashboards. In addition, publishers benefit from app payouts without having to update links, while consumers enjoy a shopping experience that moves seamlessly between Rakuten Advertising publisher sites and branded apps.

"Reach has created a major opportunity to utilize the affiliate channel to drive installs," said Rick Ton, Senior Director, Marketing, Sam's Club. "By working with Button and Rakuten Advertising through Reach, affiliate marketing has become a major engine that fuels Sam's Club's key mobile initiatives, more than we ever thought it could before."

"Together, Rakuten Advertising and Button are creating value for our clients by giving them a way to engage with their users in the mobile affiliate space," said Jeff Wender, Chief Revenue Officer at Rakuten Advertising. "By partnering with Button to create new ways for brands to engage consumers, we're also helping marketers to deliver on the experience and value that consumers seek."

"Acquiring new app users has historically been dominated by two channels—Facebook and Google. Today, we are shaking things up by offering marketers a new opportunity for driving app acquisition through their affiliate channel with Reach," said Michael Jaconi, Co-Founder and CEO of Button. "With app users being three to five times more valuable for retailers, Button and Rakuten Advertising are enabling Sam's Club to gain more loyal users from their affiliate traffic, and this integration requires no integration work from any parties."

For more information on Reach, visit usebutton.com/reach.

About Button

Button (usebutton.com) is the mobile commerce technology company that is powering a commerce-driven internet. As the leading mobile commerce enablement platform, Button powers mobile growth for the world's largest brands and publishers, while offering consumers more seamless, enjoyable experiences. With each action taken, brands make sales, publishers earn revenue, and consumers get exactly what they want at the tap of a button. Founded in 2014, Button has driven over $3 billion in spending to date and has raised over $64 million in venture capital. With offices in New York City, San Francisco, and London, Button has consistently been recognized as one of the best places to work by Fortune, Inc., Entrepreneur, and Crain's.

About Rakuten Advertising

Rakuten Advertising connects leading agencies, brands and publishers to active and engaged consumers around the world. With access to Rakuten's diverse media properties and audiences, combined with an award-winning performance network and proprietary consumer research, Rakuten Advertising creates the right conditions to reach new customers and sustain long-lasting loyalty. Its foundation of advanced technology, data and strategic services positions Rakuten Advertising to offer a differentiated suite of marketing and advertising solutions, while constantly pushing the industry forward. It is a division of Rakuten Inc. (4755: TOKYO), one of the world's leading Internet service companies. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices throughout EMEA, APAC, LATAM and North America. Learn more at RakutenAdvertising.com.

