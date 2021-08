Samsara Luggage Announces Upgrade to the OTCQB Venture Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Luggage ("Samsara Luggage" or the "Company") (OTC: SAML), a Company that combines functional design with innovative technology to develop smart travel products, announced its successful upgrade from OTC Pink to the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. The upgrade to the OTCQB Venture Market occurred on August 24, 2021, and shares of the Company's common stock will continue under the current ticker symbol – SAML.

"Uplisting our stock on the OTCQB Market will enhance our visibility within the investment community and generate more positive momentum as we look to execute our growth strategy in the coming months," says Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder and CEO, Samsara Luggage. "This uplisting and the additional exposure in the capital markets could improve the liquidity of our stock for our existing shareholders and broaden our access to new institutional investors. Uplisting to the OTCQB is an important milestone and we expect this to benefit Samsara and its valued shareholders."

The OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is designed for early-stage and developing companies located both in the United States and abroad. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test. The OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value and trade securities.

Samsara Luggage plans to launch its first product from the Next Gen collection in the second half of 2021. Samsara's Next Gen smart carry-on was received with enthusiasm and anticipation by the press after the unveiling at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

In response to the coronavirus pandemic Samsara Luggage launched the Smart Weekender Nano Bag, an overnight travel bag treated with a layer of bacteriostatic nanotechnology protection that prevents colonies of bacteria from developing on the fabric. Samsara Luggage also launched Essentials by Samsara, a curated collection of protective items including facemask, hand sanitizer, disposable gloves and alcohol wipes. These kits are sold individually and gifted to customers with purchase of the Carry-on Aluminum suitcase or Smart Weekender bag.

Samsara launched Sarah & Sam, a fashion and lifestyle collection in the fourth quarter of the 2020 fiscal year. Sarah & Sam is a part of Samsara Direct, a new business model initiated in response to the travel restrictions enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic. Samsara Direct leverages the Company's established digital assets and manufacturing and fulfillment supply chain capabilities to offer additional consumer products that respond to the changing needs of the market.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage, Inc. (OTCQB: SAML) is a maker of innovative travel products with a deep belief in creating a world where travel isn't a hassle, but rather an effortless experience. By combining smart features, including IoT technology, innovative design and quality materials, Samsara is dedicated to transforming the travel industry with its products. Samsara Luggage unveiled its Next Generation smart carry-on at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The Next Generation is the first to market a Wi-Fi Hotspot technology for travelers to access a secured network globally.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the Company's international manufacturing and supply chain, market acceptance of the Company's smart luggage, successfully implementing the Company's growth strategy, dependence on key Company personnel, changes in economic conditions, competition and other risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2021 (the "SEC"), the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021 and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

