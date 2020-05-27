Samsara Luggage Continues to Support New York Healthcare Workers

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Luggage is pleased to announce a donation of its Essentials safety kits to the frontline workers at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. The company previously donated kits to Huntington Hospital in New York, a part of Northwell Health. The Essentials kit offers an enhanced layer of safety for essential workers continuing to commute to work in support of the COVID-19 relief efforts. Each kit contains ready-to-use essential products including a reusable mask with filter, single-use gloves, hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes.

Samsara Luggage donates Essentials kits to the healthcare workers of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. (PRNewsfoto/Samsara Luggage Inc)

"We're proud to support the healthcare workers at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City as they continue to make a difference from the frontlines of the pandemic response," says Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder and CEO of Samsara Luggage. "Our company has always valued safety and we want to thank and support our essential workers with our Essentials kits to keep them safe wherever they go."

The staff at Mount Sinai Hospital said the reusable masks included in each kit are "great" and are thankful to receive the essential products bundled in a convenient travel kit.

Samsara Luggage recently launched the Essentials by Samsara safety kits to address the current demand for protective products for essential workers that remain in transit during the current pandemic. Samsara Luggage sees the Essentials by Samsara safety kit as a shared solution relevant for the current coronavirus pandemic and when the global community is cleared for travel again.

Samsara's carry-on offers smart features that keep travelers in the know of their suitcases' whereabouts and seals the contents of the suitcase with a hard-shell casing that is both waterproof and fire resistant. The smart unit connects to a mobile app to log the suitcase's movements, including when it's been opened out of site. The suitcase's ergonomic design doubles as an on-the-go workstation for those who have to work at the gate. With this design feature travelers can avoid shared workspaces and keep their desk sanitized. The smart unit also provides a personal charging port free of malware or ransomware found in some public charging stations. The aluminum waterproof surface can easily be cleaned, even on the go.

Samsara's safety features are unparalleled with any smart suitcase on the market today. The updated Samsara phone app sends real-time notifications to customers when the suitcase is moving out of range or opened. Partnered with the two-separate built in combination locks, this suitcase was made to give travelers the peace of mind they want to enjoy their travels, whether for work or pleasure.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage, Inc. (OTC: SAML) is a global smart luggage and lifestyle brand with a deep belief in creating a world where travel isn't a hassle, but rather an effortless experience. By combining smart features, including IoT technology, with innovative design and quality materials, Samsara is dedicated to transforming the luggage industry with its products.

Samsara Luggage recently unveiled its next generation product line at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The Next Generation Samsara is the first to market a Wi-Fi Hotspot technology for travelers to access a secured network globally. The smart unit also features a portable and removable wireless charging dock to easily charge cell phones. Equipped with a powerful USB-C connector, the smart unit is also able to charge laptops. Using GPS and Bluetooth (5.1) technology, the IoT tracking solution gives users the most accurate location data for their smart-case.

Samsara's first generation smart carry-on suitcase was named by Forbes as Best Smart Luggage of 2019, calling it the "it" bag when it comes to smart luggage.

Samsara continues to be one of the fastest growing smart luggage brands in the industry, always looking for ways to stay ahead of the tech curve. The smart luggage company continues invest in the development of new and innovative product lines with improved safety features.

For more information visit www.samsaraluggage.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the company's success in obtaining new customers; the company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Samsara Luggage Inc

Related Links

http://www.samsaraluggage.com

