Samsara Luggage Inc., Intended to Merge with Publicly-Traded DAVC, Chosen as the Motivating Playoffs Gift for the Golden State Warriors and Launches Global Sales via Amazon Shops Worldwide

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Darkstar Ventures Inc. (OTC: DAVC) announced that Samsara Luggage, whose business activity is to be merged into DAVC, has been awarded to the Golden State Warriors, the favorites to win this year's NBA championship once again, to be used 'for when they hit the road for the playoffs'. Each team member was awarded a Samsara aluminum smart carry-on suitcase, hailed as the world's best smart carry-on suitcase.

In addition, DAVC updated that Samsara is now available globally for purchase via www.samsaraluggage.com and via Amazon shops worldwide.

About Samsara Luggage

Samsara, one of the only smart luggage companies that meets new airline regulations, is dedicated to creating a world where travel is an effortless experience. It offers a fusion of leading-edge technology and classic design for people who want to look and travel smart.

Samsara's forward-thinking team of engineers and designers deconstructed the essence of travel and produced products that maintain a high-commitment to quality, providing everything a smart traveler would need: ergonomic flat top surface for working with laptops on the go, smartphone security alerts if the suitcase is taken or opened, and USB-C compatible power bank to recharge laptops and smartphones.

IMPORTANT NOTE: The aforementioned agreement is a non-binding LOI; DAVC continues in parallel its regular business activities.

