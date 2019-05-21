Samsara Luggage Inc., Which Recently Signed a Merger Agreement With DAVC, Announces the Launch of a New Production Line Enabling Enhancements to Its Disruptive Technology in the Field of Smart Travel, Including New IoT Features

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara's new production line has been chosen to meet demand for Samsara smart cases following the introduction of global sales via Amazon stores. In addition, the new production line includes advanced technological capabilities to support Samsara's endeavors towards the introduction of a next generation product line. The new line of products will include the implementation of advanced design, materials and high technology capabilities, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) features.

Samsara recently launched its global sales via Amazon worldwide and is one of the few smart luggage companies that meet new airline regulations.

Samsara Luggage is dedicated to combining technology, design and material within the travel industry, integrating IoT and smart features in its products.

Utilizing cutting edge technology and design, Samsara Luggage provides products that maintain a high-commitment to quality.

