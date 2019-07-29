Samson Resources II, LLC to Present at The Oil & Gas Conference®

TULSA, Okla., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samson Resources II, LLC ("Samson" or the "Company") announced today that Joseph Mills, President and CEO, will present at the 24th annual edition of EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference® in Denver, Colorado at 3:30 p.m. (MT)/5:30 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Samson's management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference®.

A link to the presentation will be available on Samson's website at www.samson.com the day of the event.

Samson is a privately held onshore exploration and production company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Company holds approximately 200,000 net acres in the Powder River and Greater Green River basins in Wyoming.

SOURCE Samson Resources II, LLC

