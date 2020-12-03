Samsonite Spreads Message of Hope for Future Travel with New 'Travel is a Gift' Video
Global campaign featuring real people and experiences celebrates love of travel
Dec 03, 2020, 15:29 ET
MANSFIELD, Mass., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsonite, the world's largest travel luggage company, is reminding us that Travel is a Gift this holiday season with a beautiful compilation video of real people who through travel provide joy to others. Ultimately, this year has showed us that travel IS a gift and giving travel this holiday is giving the gift of hope for a better 2021.
The video can be seen on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube as well as on Samsonite.com through December and into the new year.
"We miss traveling and believe the 'Travel is a Gift' video hits at the core of how important it is in our lives, evoking optimism that soon we will be able to travel again to loved ones and new adventures," said David Oksman, Head of Marketing and Ecommerce at Samsonite. "We want to provide both nostalgia for past travel but even more, a real sense of hope to people who love to travel that better times and new adventures are ahead. We know that the trend of 'revenge travel' is coming in 2021. That people have so much pent-up anticipation for amazing travel experiences and seeing loved ones once they are safe to do so and Samsonite will be here when they're ready."
Credits
Production Company: Kinsman Collective
Executive Producer: David Oksman
Head of Production: Matt McLaughlin
Creative Director: Samuel Bricker
About Samsonite
Samsonite is the worldwide leader in superior travel bags, luggage, and accessories combining notable style with the latest design technology and the utmost attention to quality and durability. For more than 110 years, Samsonite has leveraged its rich design heritage to create unparalleled products that fulfill the on-the-go lifestyle needs of the business professional. Samsonite markets products under the Samsonite, American Tourister, Hartmann, High Sierra, Gregory, eBags, and Speck brands. www.Samsonite.com.
Media Contact
Stacy Clougherty
Hollywood Agency
[email protected]
781-749-0077 x15
SOURCE Samsonite