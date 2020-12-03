Samsonite Spreads Message of Hope for Future Travel with New 'Travel is a Gift' Video

"We miss traveling and believe the 'Travel is a Gift' video hits at the core of how important it is in our lives, evoking optimism that soon we will be able to travel again to loved ones and new adventures," said David Oksman, Head of Marketing and Ecommerce at Samsonite. "We want to provide both nostalgia for past travel but even more, a real sense of hope to people who love to travel that better times and new adventures are ahead. We know that the trend of 'revenge travel' is coming in 2021. That people have so much pent-up anticipation for amazing travel experiences and seeing loved ones once they are safe to do so and Samsonite will be here when they're ready."

Credits

Production Company: Kinsman Collective

Executive Producer: David Oksman

Head of Production: Matt McLaughlin

Creative Director: Samuel Bricker

About Samsonite

Samsonite is the worldwide leader in superior travel bags, luggage, and accessories combining notable style with the latest design technology and the utmost attention to quality and durability. For more than 110 years, Samsonite has leveraged its rich design heritage to create unparalleled products that fulfill the on-the-go lifestyle needs of the business professional. Samsonite markets products under the Samsonite, American Tourister, Hartmann, High Sierra, Gregory, eBags, and Speck brands. www.Samsonite.com.

Media Contact

Stacy Clougherty

Hollywood Agency

[email protected]

781-749-0077 x15

SOURCE Samsonite