Samsung & Niio Art Launch Prestigious Global Digital Art Competition Celebrating Visual Arts on 'The Wall'

The first-prize winner of the competition will be invited to attend the unveiling event of their winning entry at Samsung's The Wall showroom in May. All winners will be selected by a panel of renowned experts in visual art. When assessing each submission, the judges will be looking for artworks that display artistic and conceptual excellence, including creativity, originality and detail.

"Samsung is always exploring new ways to make premium content as impactful as possible and take users' experience to the next level," said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "This open call, in partnership with Niio Art and its global community of leading artists, celebrates the latest and greatest talent in digital art and provides the art community a meaningful platform on which its artistic creations can be showcased. The competition will also play a major role in heralding the next generation of display experiences – all brought to life on the awe-inspiring The Wall."

"In today's connected world, artists rely on digital tools to tell their stories. We are thrilled to partner with Samsung to offer artists everywhere a chance to share their creations on the most iconic and exquisite large-scale canvas there is," said Rob Anders, CEO of Niio. "Moreover, our plans for the synchronized, global unveiling of the winning artworks in May will change the way digital art is experienced in the world."

Niio inspires people everywhere by providing seamless access to premium video and new media art through its state-of-the-art technology and curated distribution platform. Niio's platform now empowers a growing network of over 4,000 artists and art partners from over 70 countries to self-publish media art; the published artwork can then be borrowed or acquired to be viewed on high quality connected display devices anywhere in the world.

Now available globally, The Wall represents the latest application of Samsung's modular MicroLED technology which can be custom-tailored to any size and aspect ratio, immediately enhancing the aesthetic of any space.

To learn more about the open call, artists can visit https://www.niio.com/get/the-wall-open-call/ and enter their artwork, as well as find submission details, specification requirements, rules, important dates and prizes. And to discover The Wall, please visit: https://displaysolutions.samsung.com/led-signage/the-wall.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

About Niio

Niio is reimagining the way humans interact with art in their everyday lives. Underpinned by a robust technology platform that powers the 'digital art' ecosystem, Niio has amassed a global community of leading artists, galleries and institutions who store and publish the largest catalogue of the finest moving image art in one place. By enabling seamless access to premium digital art on any screen, anywhere, Niio is unlocking an entirely new form of media consumption: digital art, on demand.

