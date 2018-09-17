Samsung and Qualcomm Work to Deliver Industry Leading 5G NR Small Cell Infrastructure

HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), today announced with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., they are working together to develop 5G small cells – opening the door for massive 5G network speed, capacity, coverage and ultra-low latency. To effectively scale 5G NR networks, the industry is expected to increasingly rely on small cells as foundational building blocks. Given the propagation characteristics of higher frequencies in sub-6 and mmWave bands that will be used in 5G NR networks, small cell solutions are designed to support delivery of uniform 5G experiences, especially indoors where most data is consumed. In order to address cost and form factor requirements for a wide range of 5G NR deployment scenarios, service providers, enterprises, factories and other stakeholders are expected to growingly depend on 5G NR small cell solutions, and on the suppliers able to deliver them. Mobile operators across the world including United States, Japan and Korea are all expected to deploy small cells as a catalyst to support 5G-class experiences.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at

(https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2018/10/22/samsung-and-qualcomm-work-deliver-industry-leading-5g-nr-small-cell)

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world computes, connects and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Qualcomm and FSM are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm FSM100xx is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Contacts:

Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications

Phone: 1-858-845-5959

Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

John Sinnott, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-858-658-4813

Email: ir@qualcomm.com

SOURCE Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qualcomm.com

