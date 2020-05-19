Samsung Biologics Expands Business Continuity Excellence with Additional ISO 22301 Certification

ISO22301 is the international standard for business continuity management published by the International Organization for Standardization. Managing to ISO 22301 levels is itself a rigorous endeavor and achieving certification is an indication of an organization's robust and sustained ability to prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from unexpected and disruptive incidents.

In 2018, Samsung Biologics was the first to achieve ISO22301 certification in the biologics CMO industries for Plant 1, Plant 2, and support functions as validated by the British Standard Institution (BSI) certification body. Samsung subsequently achieved ISO certification for drug product in 2019, and the latest certification confirms Samsung's BCMS and operational resiliency for Plant 3, bio-testing and QC services, and an extended line of small scale operations in 2020 according to ISO standards.

Expanding its ISO22301 certification is expected to build greater trust with Samsung for clients who are seeking a reliable manufacturing partner to ensure a stable supply of life-saving drugs, especially in light of the current pandemic and the race to develop and mass-produce COVID-19 therapies. As a part of the BCMS responding to the pandemic, Samsung Biologics established war rooms to proactively manage its global supply chain and employee safety to prevent any potential disruptions to cGMP manufacturing and other business operations.

Mr. Mark Buttigieg, from the British embassy representing the British Standard Institution, presented the official certification to Samsung Biologics CEO, Dr. Tae Han Kim. "In our current global climate, business continuity and disaster preparedness is growing in importance. As a result, we sincerely congratulate you on receiving the ISO 22301 certification, the international standard for Business Continuity Management System," said Mr. Buttigieg. "Global pharmaceutical companies, in Europe and North America, consider the ISO 22301 certificate as a strength. This certification is not only good for Samsung Biologics but it also benefits patients all over the world." He added, "We hope to strengthen our partnership with continuous interactions and collaboration."

"This additional certification is especially meaningful given our critical mission to the biopharma industry to providing patients with a stable supply of life-saving therapies under any circumstances," said Dr. Tae Han Kim, CEO of Samsung Biologics. "We will continue to raise the bar and improve our processes even further to establish ourselves as the leading global standard for crisis response and endeavor to become the most trusted partner to our clients."

