Samsung Biologics launches S-CHOice cell line expression technology

Moreover, S-CHOice has a speedy cell division of 18-20 hours and together with Berkeley Lights Beacon® technology, Samsung Biologics can offer reduced development timeline by a month from the industry average of four to five months.

The company will also provide attractive payment terms by offering exemptions from royalty and milestone payments for clients choosing to use this cell line technology for their future development.

Leveraging these combination of advantages, Samsung Biologics recently signed a development contract with a client under which S-CHOice will be used to advance its cell line development.

"We are extremely proud to announce the official launch of our own proprietary cell line, S-CHOice," said Dr. Tae Han Kim, CEO of Samsung Biologics. "With this advanced, high performance technology, we can now offer our CDO clients with even more promising options in bringing their molecule faster and better to the market and ensure world-class client satisfaction during this continuously evolving global climate."

