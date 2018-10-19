Samsung BioLogics named a Fortune Future 50 company

- Boston Consulting Group and Fortune examined 1,100 publicly traded companies in 12 months

- Alphabet, Netflix, Alibaba Group Holdings were also listed in 'Fortune Future 50'

- Continue to satisfy not only customers but also patients through innovation in health care

INCHEON, South Korea, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung BioLogics, a global leading biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) based in South Korea, announced today that it has been ranked on Fortune's Future 50 list of companies best positioned for strong future growth and breakout growth.

The Fortune, in partnership with Boston Consulting Group, crated 'Future 50' in 2017 and ranked 50 global companies with the best prospects for long-term growth.

The result is a composite of scores in four dimensions: Strategy, Technology and Investments, People, and Structure.

Alphabet, Netflix, Alibaba Group Holdings were also listed in 'Fortune Future 50' along with Samsung BioLogics.

Dr. T.H Kim, the president and CEO of Samsung BioLogics, said, "Positioned on 'Fortune Future 50' proves Samsung BioLogics' growth potential once again just in 7 years," and he added, "Samsung BioLogics will continue to make the full efforts to grow into a world leading biopharmaceutical drug development and manufacturing company that can help not only our customers but also our patients through continuous innovation and global market development."

On the other hand, Samsung BioLogics' Plant 3 became cGMP ready in October 1st, 2018. Although the company is only seven years old, it became the world's largest CMO with total bioreactor capacity of 362,000 liters in Plant 1, 2, and 3.

In addition, Samsung BioLogics has secured CDMO contracts with 24 companies for 33 products and received 19 global manufacturing approvals as of the end of September.

SOURCE Samsung BioLogics Co., Ltd.