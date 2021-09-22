Samsung Biologics showcases its newest CDO process platform, S-Cellerate™, at BPI 2021, offering expedited timeline to IND and BLA

BPI 2021 took place both online and offline in Boston this year, allowing industry peers to engage and network and also have access to the latest technology trends. Samsung Biologics attended the event on-site to closely connect with industry experts and showcase S-Cellerate TM at a poster session while also hosting virtual meetings to provide clients with its end-to-end CDMO service offerings.

S-CellerateTM is a drug development service platform which offers an expedited process for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies. This platform includes two distinguished services: an accelerated CDO timeline to Investigational New Drug Application (IND), and a complete solution for commercialization to reach Biologics License Applications (BLA). With S-CellerateTM, clients are able to reach IND filings in as fast as 9 months, as well as access a full spectrum of services from process characterization and validation to BLA submission while maintaining the highest product quality and operational robustness.

"We are very pleased to showcase our innovative CDO service platform, S-CellerateTM, at BPI 2021," said John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics. "By leveraging this proprietary drug development platform, our teams of experts will jointly provide seamless one-stop services to our clients, offering enhanced solutions that can help reduce both cost and time, catering to their specific needs."

Samsung Biologics' CDO business brings quality-driven development services at a greater speed. The company also operates a global R&D center in San Francisco, California, and with the launch of S-CellerateTM, along with its proprietary cell line development platform S-CHOiceTM, Samsung Biologics continues to provide competitive and innovative service offerings to clients, accelerating the speed of molecules to market.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, please visit www.samsungbiologics.com.

