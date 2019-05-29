Samsung BioLogics to Showcase End-to-End CDMO Capabilities at BIO International 2019

The record setting pace of growth, innovation, and success by Samsung BioLogics in the biopharmaceutical industry has been further solidified by its introduction of contract development services in 2017. From core capabilities including cell line development, process development, analytical method development to non-GMP and cGMP manufacturing of DS (drug substance) and DP (Drug Product), Samsung BioLogics promises to provide a faster and better path to IND filings and successful BLAs to clients worldwide. Already established as an industry leading CMO in both capacity and service quality as chosen by clients, Samsung BioLogics now offers a full end-to-end range of services as a CDMO. And with the anticipated launch of its biosafety testing services later this year, Samsung BioLogics is poised to become a true one-stop partner of choice for all clients regardless of size, product phase, or global location.

Samsung BioLogics presenters this year will be Eun Young Yang, head of CDO Business Team, and Kevin Sharp, Business Development. On Wednesday the 6th, Eun Young Yang will explain how Samsung BioLogics can ensure "Faster & Better Services for Clients' Success to IND and BLA" in the BPI Theater, and Kevin Sharp will provide Samsung BioLogics' company story through "Innovation in Biologics Manufacturing" in Theater 1, as well as be demonstrating "Manufacturing LIVE" at Samsung BioLogics booth #3501 in which augmented reality (AR) technology will be used to interact with Samsung BioLogics CMO operations in real time.

"We are extremely proud of our accomplishments in the relatively short period of time since our foundation eight years ago," said Dr. Tae Han Kim, CEO. "Our cell line and process development capabilities not only adds a new dimension within our services portfolio, but also offers to our valuable clients the flexibility and advantages of a single end-to-end partner for all CDMO needs. We are humbled to have been chosen by our clients as the top CMO for 3 years in a row, and are eager to showcase for future clients our unrelenting commitment to quality, innovation, and execution excellence as demonstrated by our flawless regulatory approval track record and unparalleled batch success rates."

Samsung BioLogics will be showcasing its end-to-end CDMO capabilities at booth #3501 at BIO International 2019 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA, USA, June 3rd to 6th.

Established in 2011 and headquartered in Incheon, South Korea, Samsung BioLogics is a world class CDMO offering state-of-the-art development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With a flawless regulatory record, the highest capacity, and the fastest throughput, Samsung BioLogics is the most qualified CDMO as chosen by our clients and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics product at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of pharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com.

